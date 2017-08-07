  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

A Working Class Hero Takes the Stage in Florida Studio Theatre's Doublewide

In Stephen Spotswood's new play, one man's dream of a home faces harsh realities.

By Kay Kipling 8/7/2017 at 10:07am

mg 2061 yzoai5

Gisela Chipe and Todd Licea in Doublewide.

Image: Matthew Holler

 

You can read a lot in the news these days about the plight of working-class Americans caught in a downward spiral, unable to afford housing or find well-paying jobs. But you don’t necessarily often see that plight portrayed onstage, as you do in Stephen Spotswood’s Doublewide, now playing at Florida Studio Theatre’s Gompertz Theatre.

Of course, getting all preachy and political doesn’t make for good theater, so Spotswood, in this National New Play Network rolling world premiere, dishes up his family’s story with more than a touch of comic flavor. You might find yourself looking back 20 years to the days of television sitcom Roseanne (interestingly enough, making a comeback soon).

In fact, the set of the doublewide trailer of the play’s name (created by Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay) may remind you at first sight of the home of the Conner clan on that TV show. It’s a little crowded, with its afghan-draped couch and chair and lack of a real dining room, but it’s neat enough (aside from the teenage daughter’s bedroom), and you can believe in the family living here year after year.

That family feels real: mother Sharon (Gisela Chipe), an assistant manager at Walmart whose back aches from long stints at the register; father Big Jim (Todd Licea), who spends his days pushing soda cartons; daughter Lorelai (Alexa Fajardo Eldridge), who yearns to become a record producer but in the meantime struggles at school; and grandma Coral (Kim Crow), whose retirement consists of feeding the slots of the newish casino in their small-town rural area. The show’s fifth character is Chuck (Nick Piacente), Lorelai’s high-school aged tutor, who takes a personal interest in his pupil.

mg 2168 gugjs9

Nick Piacente and Kim Crow

Image: Matthew Holler

 

They’re real, but not especially compelling at first. And the storyline that seems to be unspooling follows a fairly predictable trajectory, making you wonder if there will be any surprise to this play. Then, at the end of Act I, there is.

And that surprise, and its consequences, ups the emotional stakes of Act II. No longer is Doublewide just a tale of a man who wants a real home, instead of a trailer, for his family and is willing to take on the powers that be to get it. It’s now a more affecting look at just how hard that dream really is to reach, and how one incident can alter forever the chances of making it.

mg 2331 fpxge0

Nick Piacente and Alexa Fajardo Eldridge

Image: Matthew Holler

 

Under the direction of Jason Cannon, the cast of Doublewide delivers a feeling portrait of one family’s life. Licea is especially strong as Jim, who can’t quite understand why things went wrong for him but never loses his humanity to resentment. It takes a while to get there, but in the end Doublewide pays off.

Doublewide continues through Aug. 20 at the Gompertz; for tickets call 366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

Filed under
Doublewide, florida studio theatre
Show Comments

Related Content

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Rich Girl Asks: Love or Money?

04/13/2017 By Kay Kipling

New Voices

FST's Festival Day Celebrates Young Playwrights

05/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Kicks Off Summer Season with Burt and Me

06/05/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Florida Studio Theatre Summer Season Strikes a Lighter Note

05/02/2017 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Comfort Food

Recipe: Baked Rigatoni from Cafe Barbosso

08/03/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Nitrogen Fixation

10 Bucks or Less: Krave n Joy

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Sustainable Seafood Dinner, a Cupcake Eating Contest and More Local Dining Events

08/01/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Comfort Kitchen

Revisiting Millie's Restaurant

07/31/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Crazy in Love

Ringling College Graduates' Animated Short Goes Viral

1:16pm By Rick Morgan

Review

Urbanite Theatre Takes a Compelling Journey with Pilgrims

11:22am By Kay Kipling

Review

A Working Class Hero Takes the Stage in Florida Studio Theatre's Doublewide

10:07am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Aug. 3-9

08/03/2017 By Ilene Denton

Shark Tank

Real Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Growing Stronger

Seeds of Hiroshima Exhibit Opens at Selby Gardens

08/02/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion Speak

In the Know: A Fashion Handbook

08/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Week's Best Sales

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Salon Owner and Stylist Dylonn Cole Talks Signature Scents and Clean Eating

08/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Retail Therapy

Soft Surroundings is Coming to the Mall at UTC

07/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Platinum 100

The 2017 Platinum 100

07/26/2017 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Spanish Class in Whitfield Estates

2:14pm By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

Top Sale: A Four-Million-Dollar Sand Castle on Lido Key

9:55am By Ilene Denton

Award Season

A Sarasota Bayfront Home Wins Big at the Southeast Building Conference Aurora Awards

08/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Nearing Completion

Sneak Peek at the New DeSota Apartments

07/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

In the Doghouse

Local Architects, Builders Collaborate on Project for Humane Society of Manatee County

07/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

Construction Begins on The Preserve at West Villages, Medallion Home presents Waverly

07/27/2017 By Staff

News & City Life

From the Editor

Our Snooty, Ourselves

1:55pm By Pam Daniel

Shark Tank

Real Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Growing Stronger

Seeds of Hiroshima Exhibit Opens at Selby Gardens

08/02/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Memories

Remembering Downtown Sarasota's Short Stop Market and Deli

08/01/2017 By Rick Morgan Illustrations by Regan Dunnick

No Frenzy Necessary

Want to Help Mote Staff, Learn Something and Have Fun? Try Shark Encounter.

07/31/2017 By Rick Morgan

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe