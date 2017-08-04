Shop To It
This Week's Best Sales
It's Tax Free Weekend, people. Let's get shopping.
Woman's Exchange Annual August Sale
Through August 5
Head to the Woman's Exchange in downtown Sarasota for its annual August sale, with prices starting at just $1 (!). There's also 50 percent off select gold jewelry and up to 80 percent off rugs. Doors open promptly at 9 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday—pro tip: get there early for the best stuff.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Opening Weekend
August 3-5
Nothing Bundt Cakes is rolling out all the stops for its official Grand Opening celebrations. On Friday, 20 percent of all proceeds will benefit Girls Inc. of Sarasota. The party really gets going on Saturday morning, when the first 50 guests through the door will receive free cake for a year! Hang around afterward for face painting, a photo booth, and samples of all the delicious treats.
Tax-Free Back to School Event at UTC
August 4-6
Take advantage of Tax Free Weekend with special activities and entertainment at UTC—there’s even a raffle for a $500 shopping spree!
Lilly Pulitzer Shop & Share benefitting Mote Marine Laboratory
August 5
Add a splash of color to your closet and support a great cause at the Lilly Pulitzer St. Armands location. There will be refreshments offered in store and new arrivals will be on display. 10% of the day’s proceeds will benefit Mote Marine.
Rustic Rooster Grand Re-Opening
August 5
Celebrate the re-opening of the Rustic Rooster with mimosas, beer and wine while you shop their unique home goods and décor. The first 25 people through the door will receive a mystery gift!
50 Percent Off Final Sale Styles at J.Crew
Through August 7
Stock up on warm weather wardrobe staples before they’re gone.