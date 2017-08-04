This Week's Best Sales

Through August 5

Head to the Woman's Exchange in downtown Sarasota for its annual August sale, with prices starting at just $1 (!). There's also 50 percent off select gold jewelry and up to 80 percent off rugs. Doors open promptly at 9 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday—pro tip: get there early for the best stuff.

August 3-5

Nothing Bundt Cakes is rolling out all the stops for its official Grand Opening celebrations. On Friday, 20 percent of all proceeds will benefit Girls Inc. of Sarasota. The party really gets going on Saturday morning, when the first 50 guests through the door will receive free cake for a year! Hang around afterward for face painting, a photo booth, and samples of all the delicious treats.

August 4-6

Take advantage of Tax Free Weekend with special activities and entertainment at UTC—there’s even a raffle for a $500 shopping spree!

August 5

Add a splash of color to your closet and support a great cause at the Lilly Pulitzer St. Armands location. There will be refreshments offered in store and new arrivals will be on display. 10% of the day’s proceeds will benefit Mote Marine.

August 5

Celebrate the re-opening of the Rustic Rooster with mimosas, beer and wine while you shop their unique home goods and décor. The first 25 people through the door will receive a mystery gift!

Through August 7

Stock up on warm weather wardrobe staples before they’re gone.