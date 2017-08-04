  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Fashion Speak

In the Know: A Fashion Handbook

Forty-three buzzwords you need to know.

By Heather Dunhill 8/4/2017 at 11:23am

Fashion sketch 1 r4by8b

Image: 1Viktoria/Shutterstock

Parlez-vous Hermès? If not, we've got you covered. Fashion editor Heather Dunhill rounded up commonly used catchphrases that the style cognoscenti and industry insiders know and use.  You'll sound très chic in no time!

Avant-garde
Experimental or innovative fashion. Think: Rei Kawakubo for Comme des Garçons

à la mode
Stylishly of the moment

Atelier
Studio or workshop of a fashion designer 

Bijoux
Intricate jewelry 

Blouson
A jacket with drawstring or belt at the waist used to create a blouse effect

Bouclé
A textured fabric with loops of nubby yarn. Think: the iconic Chanel jacket 

Bouffant
Full or rounded shape

Chantilly
A precious lace named for the small town located 40km north of Paris

Chapeau
Hat

Chaussures
Shoes

Chemise/chemisier
Shirt/blouse

Cloche
A bell-shaped hat

Couture
The handcrafted detail, sewing and creation of a made-to-measure high-fashion piece

Cravat
Tie 

Crêpe de chine
A luxe, lightweight fine silk with a pearlized texture

Décolletage
A low neckline that emphasizes cleavage 

Défilé
Fashion show

Grand Couturier
A high fashion designer invited by the Chambre Syndicale of Haute Couture 

Haute Couture
High fashion

Intarsia
A colorful knit technique, typically known as argyle, a diamond pattern that is identical when turned inside out

Jupe
A skirt

L’écharpe
A scarf

Le smoking
A tuxedo

Maison
A fashion house

Fashion sketch 2 curzgv

Image: 1Viktoria/Shutterstock

Mannequin
Model 

Marinière
Breton-style stripe

Marque
Brand

Mélange
A pairing of fashion trends.

Minaudière
A petite, decorative handbag sans handles or a strap. Think: Judith Lieber 

Motif
A reccurring idea theme in a collection

Ombré
Gradual dissipation of one color to another

Pailleté
A sparkly ornament or trimming typically applied in clusters. Think: oversized sequins 

Pantalon
Pants/trousers

Pantoufles
Slippers

Parapluie
An umbrella

Petits Pois
Polka dots

Plissé
A puckered or pleated design 

Pochette
Clutch bag

Podium
Runway

Poche
Pocket  

Prêt-à-porter
Off the rack (literally: ready to wear)

Très jolie
Very pretty 

Tulle
A netted but soft fabric used for fancy dresses and skirts. Think: ballerina skirting

Filed under
fashion terms
Show Comments

Related Content

Fashion I.Q.

The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds for February

02/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty News

Nuovo Master Stylist Marissa Dean Talks the Best Summer Beauty Trends

04/18/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

Bow Wow!

Best in Show: Snoopy & Belle Fashion Exhibit at UTC Coming Soon

04/07/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Comfort Food

Recipe: Baked Rigatoni from Cafe Barbosso

08/03/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Nitrogen Fixation

10 Bucks or Less: Krave n Joy

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Sustainable Seafood Dinner, a Cupcake Eating Contest and More Local Dining Events

08/01/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Comfort Kitchen

Revisiting Millie's Restaurant

07/31/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Aug. 3-9

08/03/2017 By Ilene Denton

Shark Tank

Real Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Growing Stronger

Seeds of Hiroshima Exhibit Opens at Selby Gardens

08/02/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Preview

Sarasota Contemporary Dance Season Reaches for New Heights

08/02/2017 By Kay Kipling

It's Alive!

A Monster Season for New Music New College

07/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion Speak

In the Know: A Fashion Handbook

11:23am By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Week's Best Sales

9:48am By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Salon Owner and Stylist Dylonn Cole Talks Signature Scents and Clean Eating

08/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Retail Therapy

Soft Surroundings is Coming to the Mall at UTC

07/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Platinum 100

The 2017 Platinum 100

07/26/2017 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Award Season

A Sarasota Bayfront Home Wins Big at the Southeast Building Conference Aurora Awards

08/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Nearing Completion

Sneak Peek at the New DeSota Apartments

07/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

In the Doghouse

Local Architects, Builders Collaborate on Project for Humane Society of Manatee County

07/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

Construction Begins on The Preserve at West Villages, Medallion Home presents Waverly

07/27/2017 By Staff

Architectural Accolades

Five Sarasota Architects Honored with AIA Florida’s Annual Design Awards

07/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Remodeled Old Beauty in Southside Village

07/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Shark Tank

Real Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Growing Stronger

Seeds of Hiroshima Exhibit Opens at Selby Gardens

08/02/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Memories

Remembering Downtown Sarasota's Short Stop Market and Deli

08/01/2017 By Rick Morgan Illustrations by Regan Dunnick

No Frenzy Necessary

Want to Help Mote Staff, Learn Something and Have Fun? Try Shark Encounter.

07/31/2017 By Rick Morgan

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Laws of the Jungle

A Walk Through the Wild at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

10:52am By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe