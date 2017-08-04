Fashion Speak
In the Know: A Fashion Handbook
Forty-three buzzwords you need to know.
Parlez-vous Hermès? If not, we've got you covered. Fashion editor Heather Dunhill rounded up commonly used catchphrases that the style cognoscenti and industry insiders know and use. You'll sound très chic in no time!
Avant-garde
Experimental or innovative fashion. Think: Rei Kawakubo for Comme des Garçons
à la mode
Stylishly of the moment
Atelier
Studio or workshop of a fashion designer
Bijoux
Intricate jewelry
Blouson
A jacket with drawstring or belt at the waist used to create a blouse effect
Bouclé
A textured fabric with loops of nubby yarn. Think: the iconic Chanel jacket
Bouffant
Full or rounded shape
Chantilly
A precious lace named for the small town located 40km north of Paris
Chapeau
Hat
Chaussures
Shoes
Chemise/chemisier
Shirt/blouse
Cloche
A bell-shaped hat
Couture
The handcrafted detail, sewing and creation of a made-to-measure high-fashion piece
Cravat
Tie
Crêpe de chine
A luxe, lightweight fine silk with a pearlized texture
Décolletage
A low neckline that emphasizes cleavage
Défilé
Fashion show
Grand Couturier
A high fashion designer invited by the Chambre Syndicale of Haute Couture
Haute Couture
High fashion
Intarsia
A colorful knit technique, typically known as argyle, a diamond pattern that is identical when turned inside out
Jupe
A skirt
L’écharpe
A scarf
Le smoking
A tuxedo
Maison
A fashion house
Mannequin
Model
Marinière
Breton-style stripe
Marque
Brand
Mélange
A pairing of fashion trends.
Minaudière
A petite, decorative handbag sans handles or a strap. Think: Judith Lieber
Motif
A reccurring idea theme in a collection
Ombré
Gradual dissipation of one color to another
Pailleté
A sparkly ornament or trimming typically applied in clusters. Think: oversized sequins
Pantalon
Pants/trousers
Pantoufles
Slippers
Parapluie
An umbrella
Petits Pois
Polka dots
Plissé
A puckered or pleated design
Pochette
Clutch bag
Podium
Runway
Poche
Pocket
Prêt-à-porter
Off the rack (literally: ready to wear)
Très jolie
Very pretty
Tulle
A netted but soft fabric used for fancy dresses and skirts. Think: ballerina skirting