In the Know: A Fashion Handbook

Parlez-vous Hermès? If not, we've got you covered. Fashion editor Heather Dunhill rounded up commonly used catchphrases that the style cognoscenti and industry insiders know and use. You'll sound très chic in no time!

Avant-garde

Experimental or innovative fashion. Think: Rei Kawakubo for Comme des Garçons

à la mode

Stylishly of the moment

Atelier

Studio or workshop of a fashion designer

Bijoux

Intricate jewelry

Blouson

A jacket with drawstring or belt at the waist used to create a blouse effect

Bouclé

A textured fabric with loops of nubby yarn. Think: the iconic Chanel jacket

Bouffant

Full or rounded shape

Chantilly

A precious lace named for the small town located 40km north of Paris

Chapeau

Hat

Chaussures

Shoes

Chemise/chemisier

Shirt/blouse

Cloche

A bell-shaped hat

Couture

The handcrafted detail, sewing and creation of a made-to-measure high-fashion piece

Cravat

Tie

Crêpe de chine

A luxe, lightweight fine silk with a pearlized texture

Décolletage

A low neckline that emphasizes cleavage

Défilé

Fashion show

Grand Couturier

A high fashion designer invited by the Chambre Syndicale of Haute Couture

Haute Couture

High fashion

Intarsia

A colorful knit technique, typically known as argyle, a diamond pattern that is identical when turned inside out

Jupe

A skirt

L’écharpe

A scarf

Le smoking

A tuxedo

Maison

A fashion house

Mannequin

Model

Marinière

Breton-style stripe

Marque

Brand

Mélange

A pairing of fashion trends.

Minaudière

A petite, decorative handbag sans handles or a strap. Think: Judith Lieber

Motif

A reccurring idea theme in a collection

Ombré

Gradual dissipation of one color to another

Pailleté

A sparkly ornament or trimming typically applied in clusters. Think: oversized sequins

Pantalon

Pants/trousers

Pantoufles

Slippers

Parapluie

An umbrella

Petits Pois

Polka dots

Plissé

A puckered or pleated design

Pochette

Clutch bag

Podium

Runway

Poche

Pocket

Prêt-à-porter

Off the rack (literally: ready to wear)

Très jolie

Very pretty

Tulle

A netted but soft fabric used for fancy dresses and skirts. Think: ballerina skirting