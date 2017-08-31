The Year’s Highest Priced Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

7858 Sanderling Road Image: SRQ360

A 9,383-square-foot Asian-inspired residence, set on two acres of white-sand beach in Siesta Key’s exclusive Sanderling Club, just sold for $9 million—making it the highest priced residential sale in Sarasota County to date in 2017.

The Gulf-front residence, rebuilt in 2003, is actually two homes connected by a courtyard, pool and Japanese garden—a 3,809-square-foot, one-bedroom home, set right on the sand that is separated from a two-story, 2,502-quare-foot, four-bedroom guesthouse. An additional 3,000-plus square feet of porches and overhang make up the rest of the property.

The home originally was listed for $10.9 million in 2012. “[The owners] had had offers but they were not ready to sell,” says Mel Goldsmith of Michael Saunders & Company, who, with his wife, Jan Goldsmith, listed and sold the home.

Goldsmith says a confidentiality agreement precludes him from talking about the buyers.

The home won an international 2014 Doory Award from HGTV.