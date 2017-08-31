  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Women's Fashion

What to Wear

Stylist Lori Pietripaoli Talks Breaking Into the Biz and Taking Fashion Risks

Insight from a pro on how to break into a styling career, what's on trend...and what's not.

By Heather Dunhill 8/31/2017 at 6:54pm

Lori pietripaoli 2 tuthy2

Lori Pietripaoli

Image: Courtesy Lori Pietripaoli

A Sarasotan with ties to L.A., New York and Nashville, Lori Pietripaoli has evolved from fashion model to skincare specialist to buyer to stylist, using her insider wisdom to dress trend-conscious clients and celebrities. (Yes, Lori has an enviable roster of clients from entertainment to actors that I'd love to list, but to her credit, she won't name names.)

You don't have to be a celeb to be treated like one, though—Lori shops for everyone, and helps her clients find key pieces that they might be missing, from the perfect street style ensembles to gowns for black-tie affairs. And her clients know she'll find a one-of-a-kind piece that will make them a standout, all in the comfort of their home—yep, she comes to you, just like the A-Lister you are. If you're looking for a stylist, you can find Lori on Instagram @lpietripaoli or email her at lpietri22@gmail.com.

Since Lori's biz gives her backstage access to a wide world of fashion trends, I wanted to ask her about everything from what's new and next to how an intrepid fashion follower can break into styling.

Img 5882 ivuycf

Image: Courtesy Lori Pietripaoli

How did you become a fashion stylist?

As a teenager, I began styling my friends out of my mother’s closet. She was not too happy about that, but she soon realized my passion for fashion. I was also a young fashion model and attended Endicott College for a fashion degree. As a model, I was exposed to many different designers and fashion stylists. From that exposure, I was asked to assist different stylists for photo shoots and runway shows. Working with different stylists led to TV work and hosting as a fashion expert. I’m currently working with designers for my celebrity and private clientele. 

Img 5879 euxx5f

Image Courtesy of Lori Pietripaoli.

Image: Courtesy Lori Pietripaoli

What’s the most memorable moment in your styling career?

I was on the red carpet attending the CMT Awards when Nicole Kidman approached me and complimented my look, especially my shoes from Paris! 

Fullsizerender yhibdu

Image: Courtesy Lori Pietripaoli

What advice would you give to someone wanting to break into the business?

Find styles or designers that speak to you. Work as an assistant with a stylist and find different ways to achieve your own sense of styling. Utilize social media; it’s a powerful tool. Be an individual and have passion for what you do. The rest will follow.

What mistakes do most of your clients make when it comes to style?

One that I notice the most, clients are afraid to take risks. Many like to play it safe. You don’t want to see the same look on other women attending the same event. You want to be an individual, wearing a one-of-a-kind piece that makes a statement. 

Img 5876 bgkszx

Image: Courtesy Lori Pietripaoli

Let’s talk what’s next. What’s one trend we should add this season?

Let me give you a couple from the fall/winter 2017-2018 runway shows. Midnight blue is the new black—Christian Dior’s collection was dominated by this lovely shade, and other designers like Issey Miyake and Leonard Paris utilized it in their collections, too. Thigh-high boots embellished with prints and embroidery are hot, too, and masculine/feminine pant suits took over the runways in New York, London and Paris. Denim and leather return once again, including jeans, jumpsuits and jackets.

Which one should we delete?

I’m not a fan of the space age trend unless you are Lady Gaga.

Img 5867 1 x9dujt

Image: Courtesy Lori Pietripaoli

 

Filed under
trends, Stylist
Show Comments

Related Content

The Feel Factor

Trend Report: Texture

04/26/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Garden Party

Trend Report: Florals

05/26/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Above the Fold

The Next Big Name: Meet Avant-Garde Designer Charles Youssef

10/13/2016 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Bacon and Beer Festival, a Back-to-School Pizza Party and More Local Dining Events

08/30/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Mall Madness

New Bravo Restaurant Opens in Sarasota Thursday

08/29/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Review

Review: Seafood Stars at Downtown’s Duval’s

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Gin Game

Six Great Local Gin Drinks

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

TV Watch

What We're Watching This Fall

08/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Different Strokes for Different Folks

What to Look for in the Rowing Motion

08/29/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Days of Heaven

How a Yale Student Learned to Love Rowing Growing Up in Sarasota

08/28/2017 By Kate Flanders

Preview

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Presents Its 2017-18 Line-up

08/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

World Rowing Championships

The Ultimate Spectator's Guide to the World Rowing Championships

08/25/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Fashion & Shopping

What to Wear

Stylist Lori Pietripaoli Talks Breaking Into the Biz and Taking Fashion Risks

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Selah Freedom Founder Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Shares Her Beauty Routine

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Art of the Heel

08/28/2017 By Jackie Rogers

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lookbook

Eveningwear Designer David Meister on Trends, Statement Looks—and Sleeves

08/24/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

The Year’s Highest Priced Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

08/25/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

RIP Snooty

Snooty's Death Was a "Preventable Accident," South Florida Museum Says

08/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

Hurricane Harvey

Of Houston and Harvey

08/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Weather

11 Jaw-Dropping Photos of This Weekend's Flooding in South Manatee County

08/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Rosemary in Bloom

Your Guide to the Rosemary District

08/28/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Siesta Beach

08/28/2017 By John Pirman

The Criminal Justice System

Road to Redemption

08/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe