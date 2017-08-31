Selah Freedom Founder Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Shares Her Beauty Routine

Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Image: Courtesy Elizabeth Melendez Fisher

Meet this week's In the Glow beauty: Elizabeth Fisher, co-founder, CEO and president of Selah Freedom. Under her direction, in just six years' time, Selah Freedom has evolved into the fastest-growing anti-sex-trafficking organization in the nation.

Fisher has been described as the “megawatt” behind Selah Freedom’s mission to “bring light into the darkness of trafficking.” She was also the recipient of the 2014 Tampa Bay Business Woman of the Year award, and a finalist in the SRQ Leadership Women’s Circle. Not only that, but she also speaks all over the country, including testifying to Congress, about the needs and services available to the hundreds of thousands of American children and young women who are victims of sex trafficking.

Wow. How does she do it all and still look so put-together? Well, that's what I asked her...

Describe your morning makeup routine.

I found something that works for me about nine years ago and have never changed: Cindy Crawford Meaningful Beauty. I do the whole regimen of wash, toner, serum, eye cream and face cream—all Meaningful Beauty. It takes me about two minutes. On the mornings when I have in-person appointments, I will do my makeup. And when I’m able to work remotely, it’s pretty simple: super big prescription sunglasses and a strong lipstick (generally Mac).

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

My mom is extremely less-is-more/no nonsense in her approach to make-up approach. She walks in simplistic beauty and confidence, and never overdoes it. I really feel that she instilled that in me. I’m not one of those people who can’t leave the house without makeup. In fact, it’s a conscious effort to leave the house with makeup.

I think between the two of us we have 10 items that we use over and over again. For me, it's a bronzer, mineral eye shadow, black eyeliner, black/brown eyebrow pencil and brow shadow. And for other products I go cheap. I love Maybelline Colossal Volum’ Express Black for mascara. I had a friend in the industry who told me years ago that makeup is all marketing, and you can pay a ton for high-end, or buy a low-end brand at Walgreens and get basically the same product. (That might not be everyone’s thoughts, but I'm frugal!) I love Rimmel and NYX.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

“Selah” means to pause, rest and reflect. I try to live that personally as well as professionally—lots of down time and sleep. People always ask me if I ever stop and if I ever sleep, and quite honestly, I’m typically sound asleep by 11 p.m., and out completely until 6:45 every morning. And if I don't have to be up, I can still sleep in late, like until 10-11 a.m. I love my sleep!

I also like to have quiet time/God time every morning, to really start my day with proper perspective. Those who know me know they typically won’t find me at an appointment until 10 a.m. And nutritionally, I love Isagenix—I do the kosher vanilla shake and the cleanse. I feel like it keeps my body balanced with nutrients and is part of my daily health routine.

Any treatment that you outsource?

I am a huge fan of laser therapy. Unfortunately, I spent my teenage years in Ft. Lauderdale in the baby-oil-tanning era. So, this therapy is something I try to do every five to seven years to keep my complexion clear and fresh.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

More of the same with Cindy Crawford Meaningful Beauty. And I mix in some Rodan+Fields Enhancements Micro-Dermabrasion Paste. I love it, and will occasionally use it to freshen up my skin.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

I was a huge Marc Jacobs fan, but my newest love is Hermès Eau De Rhubarbe Écarlate. I love a citrus scent.

What is the biggest beauty blunder?

Overdoing it. I have so many friends that started injections before they should have—I’ve watched them over-do it and come back with parts of their face immobile. It can be quite addictive. I think being comfortable in who we are and letting ourselves age naturally is really important. Not that I am opposed to [injections]. I'm actually considering my first Botox experience. I, too, want a flawless forehead!

More women should….

Recognize how beautiful they are, holistically; embrace their unique individuality, gifts and talents; and live life comfortably in their own skin. My greatest joy is that I’ve raised a daughter who is absolutely gorgeous and when she wears makeup, she is runway stunning. But, the majority of the time she chooses to go makeup free, with so much confidence, loving who she is. She never feels she has to be made up in order to feel confident or do her thing. I love that I was able to instill that gift.