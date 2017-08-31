  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

In the Glow

Selah Freedom Founder Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Shares Her Beauty Routine

Fisher does it all—and manages to look great while she does.

By Heather Dunhill 8/31/2017 at 6:23pm

Fullsizerender mxtlqd

Elizabeth Melendez Fisher

Image: Courtesy Elizabeth Melendez Fisher

Meet this week's In the Glow beauty: Elizabeth Fisher, co-founder, CEO and president of Selah Freedom. Under her direction, in just six years' time, Selah Freedom has evolved into the fastest-growing anti-sex-trafficking organization in the nation.

Fisher has been described as the “megawatt” behind Selah Freedom’s mission to “bring light into the darkness of trafficking.” She was also the recipient of the 2014 Tampa Bay Business Woman of the Year award, and a finalist in the SRQ Leadership Women’s Circle. Not only that, but she also speaks all over the country, including testifying to Congress, about the needs and services available to the hundreds of thousands of American children and young women who are victims of sex trafficking.

Wow. How does she do it all and still look so put-together?  Well, that's what I asked her...

Describe your morning makeup routine.

I found something that works for me about nine years ago and have never changed: Cindy Crawford Meaningful Beauty. I do the whole regimen of wash, toner, serum, eye cream and face cream—all Meaningful Beauty. It takes me about two minutes. On the mornings when I have in-person appointments, I will do my makeup. And when I’m able to work remotely, it’s pretty simple: super big prescription sunglasses and a strong lipstick (generally Mac).  

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

My mom is extremely less-is-more/no nonsense in her approach to make-up approach. She walks in simplistic beauty and confidence, and never overdoes it. I really feel that she instilled that in me. I’m not one of those people who can’t leave the house without makeup. In fact, it’s a conscious effort to leave the house with makeup.

I think between the two of us we have 10 items that we use over and over again. For me, it's a bronzer, mineral eye shadow, black eyeliner, black/brown eyebrow pencil and brow shadow. And for other products I go cheap. I love Maybelline Colossal Volum’ Express Black for mascara. I had a friend in the industry who told me years ago that makeup is all marketing, and you can pay a ton for high-end, or buy a low-end brand at Walgreens and get basically the same product. (That might not be everyone’s thoughts, but I'm frugal!) I love Rimmel and NYX

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

“Selah” means to pause, rest and reflect. I try to live that personally as well as professionally—lots of down time and sleep. People always ask me if I ever stop and if I ever sleep, and quite honestly, I’m typically sound asleep by 11 p.m., and out completely until 6:45 every morning. And if I don't have to be up, I can still sleep in late, like until 10-11 a.m. I love my sleep!

I also like to have quiet time/God time every morning, to really start my day with proper perspective. Those who know me know they typically won’t find me at an appointment until 10 a.m. And nutritionally, I love Isagenix—I do the kosher vanilla shake and the cleanse. I feel like it keeps my body balanced with nutrients and is part of my daily health routine. 

Any treatment that you outsource?

I am a huge fan of laser therapy. Unfortunately, I spent my teenage years in Ft. Lauderdale in the baby-oil-tanning era. So, this therapy is something I try to do every five to seven years to keep my complexion clear and fresh.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

More of the same with Cindy Crawford Meaningful Beauty. And I mix in some Rodan+Fields Enhancements Micro-Dermabrasion Paste. I love it, and will occasionally use it to freshen up my skin. 

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

I was a huge Marc Jacobs fan, but my newest love is Hermès Eau De Rhubarbe Écarlate. I love a citrus scent.

What is the biggest beauty blunder?

Overdoing it. I have so many friends that started injections before they should have—I’ve watched them over-do it and come back with parts of their face immobile. It can be quite addictive. I think being comfortable in who we are and letting ourselves age naturally is really important. Not that I am opposed to [injections]. I'm actually considering my first Botox experience. I, too, want a flawless forehead! 

More women should….

Recognize how beautiful they are, holistically; embrace their unique individuality, gifts and talents; and live life comfortably in their own skin. My greatest joy is that I’ve raised a daughter who is absolutely gorgeous and when she wears makeup, she is runway stunning. But, the majority of the time she chooses to go makeup free, with so much confidence, loving who she is. She never feels she has to be made up in order to feel confident or do her thing. I love that I was able to instill that gift.

Filed under
Selah Freedom, in the glow
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

Local Nonprofit Shines Light on Human Trafficking Crisis in Sarasota/Manatee

09/02/2013 By Philippe Deiderich

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Salon Owner and Stylist Dylonn Cole Talks Signature Scents and Clean Eating

08/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Bacon and Beer Festival, a Back-to-School Pizza Party and More Local Dining Events

08/30/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Mall Madness

New Bravo Restaurant Opens in Sarasota Thursday

08/29/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Review

Review: Seafood Stars at Downtown’s Duval’s

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Gin Game

Six Great Local Gin Drinks

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

TV Watch

What We're Watching This Fall

08/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Different Strokes for Different Folks

What to Look for in the Rowing Motion

08/29/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Days of Heaven

How a Yale Student Learned to Love Rowing Growing Up in Sarasota

08/28/2017 By Kate Flanders

Preview

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Presents Its 2017-18 Line-up

08/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

World Rowing Championships

The Ultimate Spectator's Guide to the World Rowing Championships

08/25/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Fashion & Shopping

What to Wear

Stylist Lori Pietripaoli Talks Breaking Into the Biz and Taking Fashion Risks

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Selah Freedom Founder Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Shares Her Beauty Routine

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Art of the Heel

08/28/2017 By Jackie Rogers

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lookbook

Eveningwear Designer David Meister on Trends, Statement Looks—and Sleeves

08/24/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

The Year’s Highest Priced Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

08/25/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

RIP Snooty

Snooty's Death Was a "Preventable Accident," South Florida Museum Says

08/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

Hurricane Harvey

Of Houston and Harvey

08/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Weather

11 Jaw-Dropping Photos of This Weekend's Flooding in South Manatee County

08/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Rosemary in Bloom

Your Guide to the Rosemary District

08/28/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Siesta Beach

08/28/2017 By John Pirman

The Criminal Justice System

Road to Redemption

08/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe