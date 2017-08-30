  1. Eat & Drink
A Bacon and Beer Festival, a Back-to-School Pizza Party and More Local Dining Events

IncludingFfirst Friday at Retrobaked, a campout celebration at Geraldson Community farm and Englewood's annual restaurant week.

By Stephanie Hagan 8/30/2017 at 9:58am

Shutterstock 384412372 dmudcc

It's bacon, bacon and more bacon at JDub's this weekend.

Image: Shutterstock

 

First Friday at Retrobaked

 September 1

Spoil yourself this weekend with gluten-free treats from Retrobaked and vegan comfort food from Ray’s Vegan Soul at the Village of the Arts monthly walk in Bradenton. There will be live music, a gallery hop and multiple restaurants and craft breweries to choose from.

When Pigs Fly Bacon Festival

 September 2

Celebrate National Bacon Day at JDub’s Brewing Company with a bacon and beer fest. Five local food trucks will be serving their best bacon-infused dishes, and there will be "bacon-friendly" beer on tap. Tickets include rashers of bacon from each truck.

Back-to-School Pizza Party at Oak & Stone

September 5

Head to Oak and Stone for a pizza party celebrating school being back in session. Kids can enjoy a $10 build-your-own pizza, and adults can enjoy one of the 56 different drafts of beer and of course, their own pizza too.

Barn Fundraiser Hootenanny Campout and Celebration

 September 8

 Dig out your tent and sleeping bags for a weekend of camping at the Geraldson Community farm. There will be live music, a bonfire for s’mores and potluck meals. On the last day of the event there will be a Low Country Boil and a barn dance. The campout will help fund the repair of the farm’s three greenhouse structures.

Let’s Eat, Englewood

 September 15 to September 29

 Take a restaurant tour this fall in Englewood, and indulge in seafood, ethnic cuisine, waterfront dining and more during the third-annual restaurant week. There will be more than 20 local restaurants to choose from, and each restaurant will offer two-course lunches for $12 and three-course dinners for $23.

Weekly Planner

News & City Life

Hurricane Harvey

Of Houston and Harvey

08/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Weather

11 Jaw-Dropping Photos of This Weekend's Flooding in South Manatee County

08/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Rosemary in Bloom

Your Guide to the Rosemary District

08/28/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Siesta Beach

08/28/2017 By John Pirman

The Criminal Justice System

Road to Redemption

08/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Rock the Vote

How Safe is Your Vote?

08/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

