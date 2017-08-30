A Bacon and Beer Festival, a Back-to-School Pizza Party and More Local Dining Events

It's bacon, bacon and more bacon at JDub's this weekend. Image: Shutterstock

September 1

Spoil yourself this weekend with gluten-free treats from Retrobaked and vegan comfort food from Ray’s Vegan Soul at the Village of the Arts monthly walk in Bradenton. There will be live music, a gallery hop and multiple restaurants and craft breweries to choose from.

September 2

Celebrate National Bacon Day at JDub’s Brewing Company with a bacon and beer fest. Five local food trucks will be serving their best bacon-infused dishes, and there will be "bacon-friendly" beer on tap. Tickets include rashers of bacon from each truck.

September 5

Head to Oak and Stone for a pizza party celebrating school being back in session. Kids can enjoy a $10 build-your-own pizza, and adults can enjoy one of the 56 different drafts of beer and of course, their own pizza too.

September 8

Dig out your tent and sleeping bags for a weekend of camping at the Geraldson Community farm. There will be live music, a bonfire for s’mores and potluck meals. On the last day of the event there will be a Low Country Boil and a barn dance. The campout will help fund the repair of the farm’s three greenhouse structures.

September 15 to September 29

Take a restaurant tour this fall in Englewood, and indulge in seafood, ethnic cuisine, waterfront dining and more during the third-annual restaurant week. There will be more than 20 local restaurants to choose from, and each restaurant will offer two-course lunches for $12 and three-course dinners for $23.