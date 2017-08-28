  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Cocktails & Spirits

Gin Game

Six Great Local Gin Drinks

A cocktail classic mixer returns fresh and new. 

By Marsha Fottler 8/28/2017 at 8:00am Published in the September 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

9405 bbc7wt

The Table Creekside's Dance of the Peacock

Libby’s Cafe + Bar's Fifi

Craft cocktail master Adam Stoneking created the Fifi, named after a restaurant staffer he’s known and admired for 15 years. The cocktail is made with Bombay gin, Pamplemousse rose, absinthe, strawberry cordial, lemon and brut rosé. Romantic, lovely and so refreshing. $10. 

The Table Creekside's Dance of the Peacock

The Table Creekside wants you to discover Dance of the Peacock, a glamorous creation that combines Malfy lemon-scented gin, lavender cane sugar syrup, fresh lemon juice and St. Germain. Small edible flowers are preserved in the ice cubes in your glass for garnish. So French and so chic. $12.95. 

Jack Dusty's East Indiaman

The East Indiaman sounds like something dreamed up for those mad dogs and Englishmen coming in from the midday sun. Ford’s gin is mingled with lemongrass-lime, Coco Lopez, orange, Thai chili tincture, pineapple-cilantro syrup and grated nutmeg. A lot of bracing and refreshing flavors in this one. $15. 

Fins at Sharky's Lime Green

The Lime Green gin cocktail at Fins at Sharky’s is cooling just to look at and even better when you sip a combination of Tanqueray 10, green Chartreuse, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, Luxardo cherry and a delicious Cointreau lime foam on top. Celebratory, to be sure. $12. 

Boca's Bramble

Order a Bramble at handsome Boca bar and be rewarded with a heady concoction of Broker’s gin, Creme de Mure (sweet berry liqueur) lemon, sugar and blackberry for something slightly fruity with a kick. Looks as enticing as it tastes. $10.

Capital Grille's Elder Brother

An appealing clean herbal flavor haunts the delightful Elder Brother at the Capital Grille bar. Plymouth gin gets acquainted with Jack Rudy small-batch tonic and elder flower cordial. Simple, clean and the garnish of a fresh rosemary spear is just right. Sounds like it might even be good for you. $13. 

Filed under
gin, cocktails
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The Capital Grille

$$$$ Steakhouse 180 University Town Center Drive

Capital Grille lives up to its own high standards at the UTC mall in Sarasota.

Editor’s Pick

Boca Kitchen Bar Market

$$$ New American 19 S. Lemon Ave.

Boca Kitchen Bar Market, a small Tampa-based chain, opened a fourth location this summer in downtown Sarasota on Lemon Avenue, just south of Main Street. Boc...

Editor’s Pick

Fins

$$$ Seafood 1600 S. Harbor Drive

Eating on the second-story deck at Fins on Caspersen Beach in Venice will reward you with one of the best sand and Gulf views anywhere in Florida.

Editor’s Pick

Jack Dusty

$$$$ Seafood 1111 Ritz Carlton Dr

High-life indulgence and relaxed elegance are what Jack Dusty at the Ritz-Carlton delivers.

Editor’s Pick

The Table Creekside

$$$ New American, Seafood 5365 S. Tamiami Trail

High-level creativity is the hallmark of The Table.

Editor’s Pick

Libby's Cafe + Bar

$$ New American 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Libby’s Cafe + Bar has a fashionable, big-city energy and is always bustling.

Related Content

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Tommy Bahama's Tahitian Limeade

02/22/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Food News

Jack Dusty Debuts Its New Cocktail Menu, Just in Time for Summer

05/01/2017 By Judi Gallagher

The Inn Crowd

Four Fantastic Hotel Bars

03/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week - 3/15/17

03/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Review: Seafood Stars at Downtown’s Duval’s

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Gin Game

Six Great Local Gin Drinks

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Weekly Planner

A Blues Brunch, a Cake Decorating Class and More Local Dining Events

08/21/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Recipe

Alinea's Jaryd Hearn Returns to Polo Grill

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Arts & Entertainment

Days of Heaven

How a Yale Student Learned to Love Rowing Growing Up in Sarasota

08/28/2017 By Kate Flanders

Preview

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Presents Its 2017-18 Line-up

08/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

World Rowing Championships

The Ultimate Spectator's Guide to the World Rowing Championships

08/25/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Preview

The Pops Orchestra Heads Into "A Season of Celebrities"

08/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Life's a Circus

A Peek At What's Underneath the Big Top at Ringling's Circus Museum

08/24/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Happy Family?

A Group Portrait at The Ringling

08/23/2017 By Alice Murphy

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion I.Q.

The Art of the Heel

08/28/2017 By Jackie Rogers

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lookbook

Eveningwear Designer David Meister on Trends, Statement Looks—and Sleeves

08/24/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lights, Camera

Agent Inc is Connecting Talent in the Modeling Industry

08/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Top Shopping Deals

08/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

08/25/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

MOD Weekend to Honor Architect Tim Seibert

08/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Weather

11 Jaw-Dropping Photos of This Weekend's Flooding in South Manatee County

08/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Rosemary in Bloom

Your Guide to the Rosemary District

08/28/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Siesta Beach

08/28/2017 By John Pirman

The Criminal Justice System

Road to Redemption

08/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Rock the Vote

How Safe is Your Vote?

08/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Sandmen

Siesta Key Beach Sand is Prized Around the Globe

08/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe