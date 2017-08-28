Six Great Local Gin Drinks

The Table Creekside's Dance of the Peacock

Craft cocktail master Adam Stoneking created the Fifi, named after a restaurant staffer he’s known and admired for 15 years. The cocktail is made with Bombay gin, Pamplemousse rose, absinthe, strawberry cordial, lemon and brut rosé. Romantic, lovely and so refreshing. $10.

The Table Creekside wants you to discover Dance of the Peacock, a glamorous creation that combines Malfy lemon-scented gin, lavender cane sugar syrup, fresh lemon juice and St. Germain. Small edible flowers are preserved in the ice cubes in your glass for garnish. So French and so chic. $12.95.

The East Indiaman sounds like something dreamed up for those mad dogs and Englishmen coming in from the midday sun. Ford’s gin is mingled with lemongrass-lime, Coco Lopez, orange, Thai chili tincture, pineapple-cilantro syrup and grated nutmeg. A lot of bracing and refreshing flavors in this one. $15.

The Lime Green gin cocktail at Fins at Sharky’s is cooling just to look at and even better when you sip a combination of Tanqueray 10, green Chartreuse, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, Luxardo cherry and a delicious Cointreau lime foam on top. Celebratory, to be sure. $12.

Order a Bramble at handsome Boca bar and be rewarded with a heady concoction of Broker’s gin, Creme de Mure (sweet berry liqueur) lemon, sugar and blackberry for something slightly fruity with a kick. Looks as enticing as it tastes. $10.

An appealing clean herbal flavor haunts the delightful Elder Brother at the Capital Grille bar. Plymouth gin gets acquainted with Jack Rudy small-batch tonic and elder flower cordial. Simple, clean and the garnish of a fresh rosemary spear is just right. Sounds like it might even be good for you. $13.