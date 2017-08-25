  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

The Sandmen

Siesta Key Beach Sand is Prized Around the Globe

International Sand Collectors Society members collect sand from all over the world.

By Rick Morgan 8/25/2017 at 4:44pm Published in the September 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Shutterstock 429284611 u30caj

Image: Shutterstock

On May 25, Stephen Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, named Siesta the best beach in America. Most people know Leatherman from his yearly rankings and media appearances, including on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

But few know that Leatherman is a card-carrying member of the International Sand Collectors Society, some 200 people dedicated to acquiring little vials of sand from all over the world. Leatherman serves as an adviser for the beach division of the society. Other divisions are devoted to historical mortars, microscopy and psychometry.

Many collectors are avid traders, swapping sand via the internet. But Leatherman collects within such precise parameters that he doesn’t trade.   

“I have to collect [my sand] at the mid-tide level of the beach so that it’s technically accurate and representative of the beach,” he says. “I can’t trade sand because I don’t know how [other collectors] collect it.”

Siesta’s sand is especially prized by collectors because it’s 99 percent quartz crystal, or quartz ground down until each grain is the same size. The process produces that white sand that feels like powder on your feet. Leatherman has collected enough sand at Siesta that he jokes authorities might stop him from taking any more.

This summer, International Sand Collecting Society member Jim Zimbelman, a geologist at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, spent some time in Bradenton to help his mother-in-law move. Although he didn’t collect sand on this visit, Zimbelman has 1,485 samples of sand from all over the world. He started collecting as a graduate student at UCLA, when he visited Kelso Dunes in the Mojave Desert and brought home a sample of sand.

“I didn’t envision a collection at that point,” Zimbelman says. “I just thought it was kind of pretty, so I grabbed a little bottle of sand.”

But Zimbelman saw 10 vials of sand on a colleague’s desk and was hooked. In addition to picking up samples on travels, he traded with collectors and accepted samples from friends. He doesn’t trade anymore, but he accepts donations and appreciates friends bringing him samples from their vacations. Some collectors are more scientific than others; Zimbelman uses a GPS when collecting sand to mark exactly where he found it.

Zimbelman has five samples from the Gulf Coast. Two came from Tampa, two from Sanibel Island and one from Clearwater. He snagged only a Sanibel one himself, collecting it in April 2014. It was number 1,446 of his collection.

“Florida beaches are beautiful white silica sand,” Zimbelman says. “That’s unique for the U.S.”

Zimbleman’s research focuses on dunes. Sand collecting is a hobby, but he uses sand from his collection as a visual aid when lecturing. He has a small, portable set of collected sand, including magnetic black sand from New Zealand, which he says he likes to show when he’s speaking to children. 

He collected in small 35 mm film canisters when he started in the ’70s, but technology eliminated those. Now he uses little glass vials and stores his samples in plastic containers that hold 256 vials each. An Excel spreadsheet records sample number, setting (beach, dune, river, etc.), city, latitude, longitude, date, initials of the collector and a short description of the place (“landing beach at Bay of Pigs,” for example). A separate Word document records whom the initials represent. It is three pages long.

“Some people go whole hog into this, and their whole house becomes a sand collection,” Zimbelman says. Case in point: A former society president amassed over 12,000 samples. “I don’t want that to happen,” he says. “I’m doing this for fun and a little bit for science.”

Filed under
Sand, siesta key beach, Dr. Beach
Show Comments

Related Content

Place in the Sun

Siesta Key Beach Ranks No. 1 in the U.S. (Again, Some More)

02/23/2017 By Megan McDonald

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Crystal Vision

The Amateur Sand Sculpture Competition Returns This Month

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Food & Wine

The Best Siesta Key Beach Eats

07/26/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Blues Brunch, a Cake Decorating Class and More Local Dining Events

08/21/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Recipe

Alinea's Jaryd Hearn Returns to Polo Grill

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diner Dish

Chef Judi Visits Metro Diner

08/16/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Food Truck Rally, a Yoga Brunch Club and More Local Dining Events

08/15/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Arts & Entertainment

World Rowing Championships

The Ultimate Spectator's Guide to the World Rowing Championships

2:42pm By Hannah Wallace

Preview

The Pops Orchestra Heads Into "A Season of Celebrities"

08/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Life's a Circus

A Peek At What's Underneath the Big Top at Ringling's Circus Museum

08/24/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Happy Family?

A Group Portrait at The Ringling

08/23/2017 By Alice Murphy

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 24-30

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Art Center Sarasota Promises a "New and Now" Season to Come

08/22/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

3:56pm By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

10:42am By Heather Dunhill

Lookbook

Eveningwear Designer David Meister on Trends, Statement Looks—and Sleeves

08/24/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lights, Camera

Agent Inc is Connecting Talent in the Modeling Industry

08/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Top Shopping Deals

08/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

08/18/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

11:04am By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

MOD Weekend to Honor Architect Tim Seibert

08/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Rock the Vote

How Safe is Your Vote?

4:53pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Sandmen

Siesta Key Beach Sand is Prized Around the Globe

4:44pm By Rick Morgan

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

3:56pm By Megan McDonald

Snooty

Remembering Snooty

3:22pm By Craig Pittman

Lights, Camera

Agent Inc is Connecting Talent in the Modeling Industry

08/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

10:42am By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

3:56pm By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe