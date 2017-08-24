Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

Missi Youngblood, lead design consultant with Ralph’s Interiors in Venice, is a member of the Interior Design Society and has won numerous awards in international design competitions.

Curry and Company Forest Light. Image: Courtesy Ralph's Interiors

Want an exceptional lighting fixture that demands attention? Curry and Company has absolutely outdone itself with this showstopper, the Forest Light, a simply stunning creation dripping with white quartz pendants and suspended on washed Lucerne gold chains.

This backsplash is a mosaic made up of hand-cut pieces of marble and granite less than a half- inch per piece. Choose your own design and colors to create a unique decorative statement.

Bold Brunschwig & Fils fabrics. Image: Courtesy Ralph's Interiors

Big names in the fabric industry, such as Brunschwig & Fils and Kravet have delivered bold, beautiful colors this year. Take advantage of these pops and punches of color by reupholstering an existing piece or adding a new one to liven up any space.

Four Seasons furniture. Image: Courtesy Ralph's Interiors

When casual elegance is perfectly paired with practicality, the result is Four Seasons furniture. Smartly designed slipcovers make it simple to take off just the piece you want to clean, saving you time and money. The line offers tons of options, styles and fabrics to customize your look.

We are all about customizing. The Vintage Print Gallery has gorgeous prints and artists on hand to help you chose frames and matting, coordinate themes, and even edit existing prints.