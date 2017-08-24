Eveningwear Designer David Meister on Trends, Statement Looks—and Sleeves

David Meister Image: Courtesy David Meister For nearly 20 years, celebrities like Queen Latifah, Diane Lane, Julia Louis- Dreyfus , Sofia Vergara, Jane Lynch, Fergie, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Sigourney Weaver, Jane Fonda and Sharon Stone have trusted David Meister with their red carpet looks. As one of the most recognizable names in American fashion, he has become synonymous with sophisticated, beautiful, body-conscious womenswear. For nearly 20 years, celebrities like Queen Latifah, Diane Lane, Julia Louis-, Sofia Vergara, Jane Lynch, Fergie, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Sigourney Weaver, Jane Fonda and Sharon Stone have trusted David Meister with their red carpet looks. As one of the most recognizable names in American fashion, he has become synonymous with sophisticated, beautiful, body-conscious womenswear.

I could think of no better way to usher in Sarasota's social season 2017-18 than to chat with a respected evening wear designer like David. And he was kind enough to chat about everything from trends to how to up your black-tie look to what he thinks about sleeves. By the way, Meister's eponymous line is sold nationally at Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and davidme ister.com

What do you love about designing, year after year?

Fashion is fast and always changing. It is never static, and there is never a dull moment. I love that energy!

What’s your favorite trend this season?

I love all of the modern and interesting sleeves that we are seeing for evening wear. It proves that sleeves can be sexy.

What is your style philosophy?

Keep it simple and modern. The three most important things about a dress are fit, fit and fit!

A well-designed dress should have a certain sense of timelessness. A dress that looks great now should look just as relevant when you pull it out of your closet in a few years.

Sarasota is an event-driven, social community—what’s your advice to elevate a look for a statement black-tie evening?

Always have a key piece. If [you're wearing] a simple dress, pair it with a fabulous shoe; with an over the top dress, choose a simple shoe. And when in doubt, just pile on the karats!

What would you love to see more women do when it comes to their style?

Always be open to trying new things. Every time you go into a fitting room, grab a few things that you respond to, but think won't work on you. You just may be surprised!