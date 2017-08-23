Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

55 Lighthouse Point Drive Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

A waterfront mansion in Lighthouse Point sold for $4.5 million this week after a list price of $4,975,000. It was the highest-priced sale in the gated community in five years. Built in 1995, the home has five bedrooms and four baths in 6,159 square feet of living space. Lighthouse Point is located on the sound end of Longboat Key, behind the gates of the Longboat Key Club. Judy Kepecz-Hayes of Coldwell Banker was the buyer’s agent and Kelly Quigley of Michael Saunders & Company was the listing agent. The home last sold for $4,215,000 in 2015.