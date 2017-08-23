  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Visual Arts

Happy Family?

A Group Portrait at The Ringling

This 16th-century painting focuses on fatherhood.

By Alice Murphy 8/23/2017 at 3:20pm

Family xcia5t

Portrait of a Family Group, by Giovanni Antonio Fasoli (1530-1572)

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

Our ideas of fatherhood are different from those of 16th-century Venice, just as our ideas of how we would like to be portrayed differ from the serious, almost doleful expressions on the faces of this unknown family.

This painting is exemplary of the portraits that were fashionable for Venetian elite to hang in their grand villas, a snapshot of their wealth, as well as frescoes to adorn the walls. Giovanni Antonio Fasolo was a master of both (he in fact died falling from scaffolding while working on one such fresco). Full-length portraits were just beginning to find favor with the nobility of the mid-16th century, but Fasolo and his teacher, Veronese, immortalized several Venetian families in this style.

This portrait displays the family’s wealth through their clothing, and the family as the wealth of the patriarch. In contrast to the father’s austere garb, the two eldest children are dressed in colorful and costly silks. The boy heir promises to prolong the family name, the daughter is available for marriage. The third child, inconspicuous in black attire, seems an afterthought but a necessary one—he is the spare heir to his brother.

We no longer see children as the property of their father, like a nice ermine coat or a favorite hunting dog, but there are connections between our views of fatherhood and those in Fasolo’s time. Interpret the father’s hand as protective, rather than possessive, and the prominent display of his children not as representations of his assets, but as a source of pride, and the emotions Fasolo has put down in paint can be updated for our time.

Filed under
The Ringling
Show Comments

Related Content

A&E Insider

Posed, a New Photography Exhibit, Opens at The Ringling

07/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration Exhibit at the Ringling Opens Simultaneously in Three Museums

06/28/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Luxury on Wheels

Riding the Rails of History with John Ringling's Wisconsin

07/10/2017 By Isabel Lower

Art Treasures

Everything You Need to Know About The Ringling's David

05/31/2017 By Alice Murphy

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Blues Brunch, a Cake Decorating Class and More Local Dining Events

08/21/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Recipe

Alinea's Jaryd Hearn Returns to Polo Grill

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diner Dish

Chef Judi Visits Metro Diner

08/16/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Food Truck Rally, a Yoga Brunch Club and More Local Dining Events

08/15/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Arts & Entertainment

Happy Family?

A Group Portrait at The Ringling

08/23/2017 By Alice Murphy

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 24-30

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Art Center Sarasota Promises a "New and Now" Season to Come

08/22/2017 By Kay Kipling

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

08/18/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 17-23

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Fashion & Shopping

Lights, Camera

Agent Inc is Connecting Talent in the Modeling Industry

08/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Top Shopping Deals

08/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

08/18/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Obsessions & Confessions

Eight Great Beauty Finds from Heather Dunhill

08/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Actress and Singer Ariel Blue Shares Her Beauty Secrets

08/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion Speak

In the Know: A Fashion Handbook

08/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

MOD Weekend to Honor Architect Tim Seibert

08/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Sarasota School of Architecture Gem on Siesta Key

08/11/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Spanish Class in Whitfield Estates

08/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Lights, Camera

Agent Inc is Connecting Talent in the Modeling Industry

08/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

May the Force Be with You

The Sarasota Ski-A-Rees Team Wins National Waterskiing Championship with Star Wars: The Skiquel

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Applause

Sarasota Magazine Takes Home 11 Awards at Florida Magazine Association Annual Conference

08/15/2017 By Staff

From the Editor

Our Snooty, Ourselves

08/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe