  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Visual Arts

Preview

Art Center Sarasota Promises a "New and Now" Season to Come

Installations, illustrations and more will fill the galleries for 2017-18.

By Kay Kipling 8/22/2017 at 10:24am

Peter gaztambide 17 jqh533

A work by Peter Gaztambide

Image: Courtesy Art Center Sarasota

 

Site-specific installations by two artists, drawings and paintings by Ringling College’s Jeff Schwartz, colorful abstractions by Peter Gaztambide, and illustrations by regular Sarasota Magazine contributor John Pirman are among the artworks that will be featured in Art Center’s 2017-18 season.

The season begins in October and runs through early the next fall, with seven exhibition cycles (most encompassing up to four exhibits) filling the center’s galleries. Curators Nathan Skiles and Dustin Juengel are especially looking forward to the installations.

“Abhidyna ‘abhi’ Ghuge [a former dermatologist who draws inspiration from Indian henna designs, among other things] will create thousands of large-scale woodblock prints on paper plates,” according to Skiles. And Juengel adds that Akiko Kotani’s Floating Cubes installation is “simplicity itself—two 48-inch cubes draped in plastic resembling a soft blanket.” The artist crochets the plastic in a tribute to her own mother’s handiwork.

Akiko kotani soft walls nywi12

An installation by Abhidnya Ghuge

Image: Courtesy Art Center Sarasota

 

Here’s the line-up for the season.

Oct. 19-Dec. 1 offers Last Stop Before Utopia, a curated exhibit of landscape paintings; Tempus Projects, with guest curators; and Ghuge’s installation. On view Oct. 12 through Dec. 1 will be an open juried exhibit, First Impressions.

Next up, Dec. 14-Jan. 19, viewers will see Jeff Schwartz’s large-scale, black and white interior drawings and paintings, curated by Sarasota Museum of Art director Anne-Marie Russell. Skiles says that Schwartz “evokes a sense of film noir poetry worthy of Edward Hopper.” Also on view for those dates: Kotani’s Floating Cubes and the ASC instructors show. New and Now, another open, juried show, opens Dec. 7 and will run through Jan. 12.

A solo exhibit of work by John Pirman, whose cleanly geometric architectural illustrations are a staple of Sarasota Magazine’s back page, is a highlight of the Feb. 1-March 9 time period at the center, along with a solo exhibit by George Pratt; and ASALH: Black Muse 2018 (a curated exhibit featuring member-artists of the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History). Art from the Heart, a juried show, takes place Jan. 25 through March 2.

A group show featuring three artists, Spectrum III, kicks off March 15 and runs through April 20, as does iconcept: a 10-Year Retrospective of the center’s yearly unconventional fashion show. Also for those dates: New Reality, a group show; and Real—Not Real, an open, peer-juried exhibit.

The traditional exhibit of art by students from north Sarasota County schools and Booker High’s visual and performing arts program takes over the galleries April 23 through May 7, followed by Painting as Object, a group show; Possibilities, a members-only juried exhibit (May 17 through June 29); and a show of works by Puerto Rican-born Gaztambide. The annual Florida’s Finest, all-media, all-subject juried show, runs July 5 through Aug. 10, and the season closes out with Looking Forward Towards the Past, a group exhibit; works by Stephen McMennamy; and a student project, Aug. 3- through Oct. 5. Elsewhere, an open, juried show, runs Aug. 23 through Oct. 15.

For more information about the season, and special events throughout the year, visit artsarasota.org or call (941) 365-2032.

Filed under
john pirman, art center sarasota
Show Comments

Related Content

New Faces

The Ringling Highlights Portraits from the Permanent Collection with the Posed Exhibit

07/12/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Preview

FABulous Arts Boutique Offers Works by Local Creatives

02/28/2017 By Kay Kipling

Art Center Sarasota

This Wednesday: Art Panel Tackles "Cracker Politics"

01/16/2017 By Pam Daniel

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Sarasota School of Architecture Gem on Siesta Key

08/11/2017 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Blues Brunch, a Cake Decorating Class and More Local Dining Events

08/21/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Recipe

Alinea's Jaryd Hearn Returns to Polo Grill

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diner Dish

Chef Judi Visits Metro Diner

08/16/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Food Truck Rally, a Yoga Brunch Club and More Local Dining Events

08/15/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Art Center Sarasota Promises a "New and Now" Season to Come

10:24am By Kay Kipling

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

08/18/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 17-23

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

May the Force Be with You

The Sarasota Ski-A-Rees Team Wins National Waterskiing Championship with Star Wars: The Skiquel

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Fashion & Shopping

Lights, Camera

Here's How Mark Willingham is Connecting Talent in the Modeling Industry

08/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Top Shopping Deals

08/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

08/18/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Obsessions & Confessions

Eight Great Beauty Finds from Heather Dunhill

08/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Actress and Singer Ariel Blue Shares Her Beauty Secrets

08/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion Speak

In the Know: A Fashion Handbook

08/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

MOD Weekend to Honor Architect Tim Seibert

08/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Sarasota School of Architecture Gem on Siesta Key

08/11/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Spanish Class in Whitfield Estates

08/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

Top Sale: A Four-Million-Dollar Sand Castle on Lido Key

08/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lights, Camera

Here's How Mark Willingham is Connecting Talent in the Modeling Industry

08/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

May the Force Be with You

The Sarasota Ski-A-Rees Team Wins National Waterskiing Championship with Star Wars: The Skiquel

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Applause

Sarasota Magazine Takes Home 11 Awards at Florida Magazine Association Annual Conference

08/15/2017 By Staff

From the Editor

Our Snooty, Ourselves

08/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe