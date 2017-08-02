A Sarasota Bayfront Home Wins Big at the Southeast Building Conference Aurora Awards

An exterior view of the award-winning CompassHaus. Image: Ryan Gamma

Builders from all over the Southeastern U.S. submitted 400 entries in 55 categories for the 36th annual Aurora Awards, sponsored by the Southeast Building Conference.

At a glittering awards ceremony in Orlando, the top residential design award went to Josh Wynne Construction for the CompassHaus, a modern custom home on a Sarasota bayfront peninsula designed by architect Jonathan Parks.

CompassHaus garnered six other awards: A Grand Aurora for Best Custom Home 4,000-6,000 square feet; a Silver Aurora for Best Kitchen Over $2 Million; a Silver Aurora for Best Bath Over $2 million; a Silver Aurora for Green Construction; and Grand Auroras for Water-Wise and Energy-Efficient. (The residence is LEED Platinum certified.)

Here are the local winners of 2017 Aurora Awards:

The CompassHaus kitchen. Image: Ryan Gamma

Home Design (Golden Aurora Award)

Best Custom Home — 4,000 to 6,000 sq. ft. (Grand Aurora)

Best Kitchen — Over $2 million (Silver Aurora)

Best Bath— Over $2 million (Silver Aurora)

Green Construction (Silver Aurora)

Water-Wise (Grand Aurora)

Energy Efficient (Grand Aurora)

CompassHaus

Longboat Key

Builder: Josh Wynne Construction

Architect: Jonathan Parks

Interiors: Pamela Holladay

Venice Beach Cottage by Nautilus Homes. Image: Ricky Perrone

Best Custom Home — 4,000 to 6,000 sq. ft.

Silver Aurora

Venice Beach Cottage

Venice

Builder: Nautilus Homes

Architect: Harrell & Co. Architects, Stuart Cohen and Julie Hacker Architects

Best Single-Family Detached Home — 3,000 to 3,499 sq. ft.

Silver Aurora

Artistry Sarasota

Sarasota

Builder/Developer: Kolter Homes

Architect: Architectural Studios Inc.

Designer: Design Environments Inc

The award-winning Shifting Shores kitchen by Nautilus Homes. Image: Ricky Perrone

Best Kitchen — $1 million to $2 million

Grand Aurora

Shifting Shores

Osprey

Builder: Nautilus Homes

Architect: Randy Paul Sample

Interiors: Maurice Jennings Architecture, Walter Jennings

The Bay Shore residence in Nokomis. Image: Ryan Gamma

Best Kitchen — $1 million to $2 million (Silver Aurora)

Best Interior Detailing — $1 million - $2 million (Silver Aurora)

Bay Shore

Nokomis

Builder: Josh Wynne Construction

Architect: Mark Sultana/DSDG, Inc.

Interiors: April White

The Talia by John Cannon Homes. Image: Courtesy John Cannon Homes

Best Interior Merchandising of a Home — $1 million to $2 million

Silver Aurora

Talia

Lakewood Ranch

Builder: John Cannon Homes

Developer: Schroeder-Manatee Ranch and Starwood Land Ventures, LLC

Interiors: Kay Green Design, Inc.

The Victoria by John Cannon Homes. Image: Courtesy John Cannon Homes

Best Interior Merchandising of a Home — over $2 million

Silver Aurora

Victoria

Lakewood Ranch

Builder: John Cannon Homes

Developer: The Concession Land Development LLC

Interiors: Kay Green Design, Inc.

The Chagall model at Kolter Homes' Artistry community. Image: Courtesy Kolter

Best Interior Detailing — $500,000 to $1 million

Silver Aurora

Chagall at Artistry

Sarasota

Builder: Kolter Homes

Architect: Architectural Studio, Inc

Interiors: Masterpiece Design Group

Energy-Efficient

Silver Aurora

Mirabella Florida

Bradenton

Builder: Synergy Building Corp./ Propel Builders

Developer: Koral & Gobuty Development Co. LLC

Architect: Justin King Designs

Interiors: Meg Carson

Best Commercial Project —under 20,000 sq. ft.

Grand Aurora

R.E. Crawford Headquarters

Sarasota

Builder: R.E. Crawford Construction, LLC

Architect: Douglas Whitney, WBRC Architects Engineers

Interiors: Utahana Smith

Category 05C Best Interior Renovations — Tenant Improvements

Silver Aurora

Dental Implants Today

Venice

Builder Boyette & Miller Construction & Development – Robert A. Miller

Architect: Osborn Sharp Associates – W.T. Osborn

Interiors: Interior Motives Design – Tina Prizament, Owner