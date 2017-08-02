Award Season
A Sarasota Bayfront Home Wins Big at the Southeast Building Conference Aurora Awards
CompassHaus, built by Josh Wynne Construction, takes home the top Golden Aurora Award and six other awards.
Builders from all over the Southeastern U.S. submitted 400 entries in 55 categories for the 36th annual Aurora Awards, sponsored by the Southeast Building Conference.
At a glittering awards ceremony in Orlando, the top residential design award went to Josh Wynne Construction for the CompassHaus, a modern custom home on a Sarasota bayfront peninsula designed by architect Jonathan Parks.
CompassHaus garnered six other awards: A Grand Aurora for Best Custom Home 4,000-6,000 square feet; a Silver Aurora for Best Kitchen Over $2 Million; a Silver Aurora for Best Bath Over $2 million; a Silver Aurora for Green Construction; and Grand Auroras for Water-Wise and Energy-Efficient. (The residence is LEED Platinum certified.)
Here are the local winners of 2017 Aurora Awards:
Home Design (Golden Aurora Award)
Best Custom Home — 4,000 to 6,000 sq. ft. (Grand Aurora)
Best Kitchen — Over $2 million (Silver Aurora)
Best Bath— Over $2 million (Silver Aurora)
Green Construction (Silver Aurora)
Water-Wise (Grand Aurora)
Energy Efficient (Grand Aurora)
CompassHaus
Longboat Key
Builder: Josh Wynne Construction
Architect: Jonathan Parks
Interiors: Pamela Holladay
Best Custom Home — 4,000 to 6,000 sq. ft.
Silver Aurora
Venice Beach Cottage
Venice
Builder: Nautilus Homes
Architect: Harrell & Co. Architects, Stuart Cohen and Julie Hacker Architects
Best Single-Family Detached Home — 3,000 to 3,499 sq. ft.
Silver Aurora
Artistry Sarasota
Sarasota
Builder/Developer: Kolter Homes
Architect: Architectural Studios Inc.
Designer: Design Environments Inc
Best Kitchen — $1 million to $2 million
Grand Aurora
Shifting Shores
Osprey
Builder: Nautilus Homes
Architect: Randy Paul Sample
Interiors: Maurice Jennings Architecture, Walter Jennings
Best Kitchen — $1 million to $2 million (Silver Aurora)
Best Interior Detailing — $1 million - $2 million (Silver Aurora)
Bay Shore
Nokomis
Builder: Josh Wynne Construction
Architect: Mark Sultana/DSDG, Inc.
Interiors: April White
Best Interior Merchandising of a Home — $1 million to $2 million
Silver Aurora
Talia
Lakewood Ranch
Builder: John Cannon Homes
Developer: Schroeder-Manatee Ranch and Starwood Land Ventures, LLC
Interiors: Kay Green Design, Inc.
Best Interior Merchandising of a Home — over $2 million
Silver Aurora
Victoria
Lakewood Ranch
Builder: John Cannon Homes
Developer: The Concession Land Development LLC
Interiors: Kay Green Design, Inc.
Best Interior Detailing — $500,000 to $1 million
Silver Aurora
Chagall at Artistry
Sarasota
Builder: Kolter Homes
Architect: Architectural Studio, Inc
Interiors: Masterpiece Design Group
Energy-Efficient
Silver Aurora
Mirabella Florida
Bradenton
Builder: Synergy Building Corp./ Propel Builders
Developer: Koral & Gobuty Development Co. LLC
Architect: Justin King Designs
Interiors: Meg Carson
Best Commercial Project —under 20,000 sq. ft.
Grand Aurora
R.E. Crawford Headquarters
Sarasota
Builder: R.E. Crawford Construction, LLC
Architect: Douglas Whitney, WBRC Architects Engineers
Interiors: Utahana Smith
Category 05C Best Interior Renovations — Tenant Improvements
Silver Aurora
Dental Implants Today
Venice
Builder Boyette & Miller Construction & Development – Robert A. Miller
Architect: Osborn Sharp Associates – W.T. Osborn
Interiors: Interior Motives Design – Tina Prizament, Owner