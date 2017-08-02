  1. Home & Real Estate
Award Season

A Sarasota Bayfront Home Wins Big at the Southeast Building Conference Aurora Awards

CompassHaus, built by Josh Wynne Construction, takes home the top Golden Aurora Award and six other awards.

By Ilene Denton 8/2/2017 at 2:33pm

Compasshaus exterior refd5k

An exterior view of the award-winning CompassHaus.

Image: Ryan Gamma

Builders from all over the Southeastern U.S. submitted 400 entries in 55 categories for the 36th annual Aurora Awards, sponsored by the Southeast Building Conference.

At a glittering awards ceremony in Orlando, the top residential design award went to Josh Wynne Construction for the CompassHaus, a modern custom home on a Sarasota bayfront peninsula designed by architect Jonathan Parks. 

CompassHaus garnered six other awards: A Grand Aurora for Best Custom Home 4,000-6,000 square feet; a Silver Aurora for Best Kitchen Over $2 Million; a Silver Aurora for Best Bath Over $2 million; a Silver Aurora for Green Construction; and Grand Auroras for Water-Wise and Energy-Efficient. (The residence is LEED Platinum certified.)

Here are the local winners of 2017 Aurora Awards:

Compasshaus kitchen lvhyfm

The CompassHaus kitchen.

Image: Ryan Gamma

Home Design (Golden Aurora Award)

Best Custom Home — 4,000 to 6,000 sq. ft. (Grand Aurora)

Best Kitchen — Over $2 million (Silver Aurora)

Best Bath— Over $2 million (Silver Aurora)

Green Construction (Silver Aurora)

Water-Wise (Grand Aurora)

Energy Efficient (Grand Aurora)

CompassHaus

Longboat Key

Builder: Josh Wynne Construction                           

Architect: Jonathan Parks                            

Interiors: Pamela Holladay           

Nautilus homes venice beach silver aurora akwwwn

Venice Beach Cottage by Nautilus Homes.

Image: Ricky Perrone

Best Custom Home — 4,000 to 6,000 sq. ft.

Silver Aurora

Venice Beach Cottage   

Venice 

Builder: Nautilus Homes                              

Architect: Harrell & Co.  Architects, Stuart Cohen and Julie Hacker Architects 

Best Single-Family Detached Home — 3,000 to 3,499 sq. ft.

Silver Aurora

Artistry Sarasota

Sarasota

Builder/Developer: Kolter Homes                            

Architect: Architectural Studios Inc.        

Designer: Design Environments Inc 

Nautlius homes shifting shores kitchen grand aurora vdylh7

The award-winning Shifting Shores kitchen by Nautilus Homes.

Image: Ricky Perrone

Best Kitchen — $1 million to $2 million             

Grand Aurora                   

Shifting Shores 

Osprey                

Builder: Nautilus Homes                              

Architect: Randy Paul Sample    

Interiors: Maurice Jennings Architecture, Walter Jennings             

Bay shore living room ghnxjg

The Bay Shore residence in Nokomis.

Image: Ryan Gamma

Best Kitchen — $1 million to $2 million (Silver Aurora)

Best Interior Detailing — $1 million - $2 million (Silver Aurora)

Bay Shore

Nokomis

Builder: Josh Wynne Construction                           

Architect: Mark Sultana/DSDG, Inc.                         

Interiors: April White     

John cannon homes the talia front elevation ktemgf

The Talia by John Cannon Homes.

Image: Courtesy John Cannon Homes

Best Interior Merchandising of  a Home — $1 million to $2 million

Silver Aurora                     

Talia

Lakewood Ranch                             

Builder: John Cannon Homes                     

Developer: Schroeder-Manatee Ranch and Starwood Land Ventures, LLC                              

Interiors: Kay Green Design, Inc. 

John cannon homes victoria front elev wide web2 jc vaust2

The Victoria by John Cannon Homes.

Image: Courtesy John Cannon Homes

Best Interior Merchandising of  a Home — over $2 million

Silver Aurora                     

Victoria

Lakewood Ranch

Builder: John Cannon Homes                     

Developer: The Concession Land Development  LLC                        

Interiors: Kay Green Design, Inc. 

Kolter chagall at artistry kxyqvt

The Chagall model at Kolter Homes' Artistry community.

Image: Courtesy Kolter

Best Interior Detailing — $500,000 to $1 million

Silver Aurora                     

Chagall  at Artistry

Sarasota                              

Builder: Kolter Homes  

Architect: Architectural Studio,  Inc                         

Interiors: Masterpiece Design Group

 

Energy-Efficient

Silver Aurora

Mirabella Florida

Bradenton                                                         

Builder: Synergy Building Corp./ Propel Builders                 

Developer: Koral & Gobuty Development Co. LLC                              

Architect: Justin King Designs                     

Interiors: Meg Carson

Best Commercial Project —under 20,000 sq. ft.

Grand Aurora                   

R.E. Crawford Headquarters       

Sarasota                              

Builder: R.E. Crawford Construction, LLC                

Architect: Douglas Whitney, WBRC Architects Engineers                

Interiors: Utahana Smith              

 

Category 05C Best Interior Renovations — Tenant Improvements

Silver Aurora                                     

Dental Implants Today   

Venice

Builder  Boyette & Miller Construction & Development – Robert  A. Miller                              

Architect: Osborn Sharp Associates – W.T. Osborn                           

Interiors: Interior Motives Design – Tina Prizament, Owner

