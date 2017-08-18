  1. Fashion & Shopping
This Weekend's Top Shopping Deals

The end-of-summer sales are calling your name.

By Ella Melzer 8/18/2017 at 2:24pm

Image: Shutterstock 

Foxy Lady Annual Progressive Sale

August 20-26

Get 40-80 percent off designer merchandise at Foxy Lady's annual progressive sale. Sale's going on at both of Foxy Lady's locations on St. Armands Circle and Siesta Key. 

Banana Republic 50 Percent Off Full-Price Items

Aug 17-21

Round out your end-of-summer wardrobe at UTC!.You'll find everything from work to weekend at this event. Text “Family” to 89532 to get the mobile code then shop the newest trends online or in-store. 

Up to 70 Percent Off Select Styles at Everything But Water

Aug 10-24th

Huge discounts on name brands such as Kiini, Maryisa, and Lucky. You'll find everything you need to make a splash on your next beach day. 

25 Percent Off Your Entire Purchase at Soma

Aug 14-20

Shop Soma’s Friends and Family event this weekend to stock up on must-haves for ladies. Use code: 97094 at checkout to save 25 percent on your entire purchase.

Washed Chinos Buy One Get One 50 Percent Off at Johnston and Murphy

Aug 15-20

Guys, elevate your look with a great pair of chinos from Johnston and Murphy. In any color, they are a versatile piece that can take you from desk to dinner in no time.

Anne Barge Trunk Show at Calvet Couture

Sept. 1-9

Join the ladies of Calvet Couture (formerly Blush Bridal) to preview Anne Barge's new bridal collection and receive exclusive discounts when you purchase your dress. 

Filed under
Weekly Planner, sales
