  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 17-23

The Greatest Show on Earth screens at the Opera House, a Woodstock Revival at the Sarasota Farmers Market and more.

By Ilene Denton 8/17/2017 at 12:58pm

Greatest show on earth rkrcbt

Sarasota Opera kicks off its Classic Movies series with The Greatest Show on Earth.

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Opera

Sarasota Opera presents The Greatest Show on Earth

Aug. 18

A rare public screening of Cecil B. DeMille’s classic 1952 circus film, starring Charlton Heston, Betty Hutton and Jimmy Stewart, which was largely filmed in Sarasota and had its world premiere at the Florida Theatre—now the Sarasota Opera House. Will you recognize any neighbors in the crowd scenes? Part of the Sarasota Opera’s new Classic Movies series. 

Angels in america millennium approaches c helen maybanks e9lgh7

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett in Angels in America: Millennium Approaches.

Image: Helen Maybanks

National Theatre Live at the Ringling: Angels in America

Aug. 18 and Sept. 1

Andrew Garfield stars in the National Theatre Live production of Tony Kushner’s seismic, Pulitzer Prize-winning two-part play, being presented by the Ringling Museum at its Historic Asolo Theater. Friday evening is Part I: Millennium Approaches; Part II: Perestroika, takes place Sept. 1. It’s a gripping examination of the AIDS crisis in New York City in the 1980s—and a whole lot more.

Photo by peter carrier. carole bufford klrrpt

Carole Bufford.

Image: Peter Carrier

FST Cabaret: Roar, the Music of the 1920s and Beyond

Aug. 22-Sept. 24

Charismatic New York cabaret artist Carole Bufford won raves last year in Sarasota with her show A Christmas Carole. Now the singer The New York Times called “an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand” is back, performing Jazz Age songbook classics and evoking the likes of Bessie Smith and Helen Morgan. Through Sept. 24 in Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret. 

Tie dye shutterstock fzzlbj

Image: Shutterstock.com

Sarasota Farmers Market Woodstock Revival Festival

Aug. 19

The Sarasota Farmers Market takes you back, back, back to the groovy ’60s at its Woodstock Revival Festival Saturday, with a Best ’60s and ’70s outfit contest, peace sign painting, vintage VWs, kids’ activities, live music by Paisley Craze and a whole lot more. 

View the Solar Eclipse at Selby Gardens

Aug. 21  

Florida is not directly on Monday’s historic solar eclipse “flight path,” but we will be able to see some effects of it, and Selby Gardens invites you to experience it with members of its education team from 1 to 4 p.m. Do it now, or mark your calendar for 2024, the next time a solar eclipse will take place in the United States.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Theater

Roar! The Music of the 1920s and Beyond

Editor’s Pick Florida Studio Theatre

A FST Cabaret production.

Film

Angels in America

Editor’s Pick 6:30 PM $20 Historic Asolo Theater

Andrew Garfield stars in the National Theatre Live production of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Film

The Greatest Show on Earth

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM $10 Sarasota Opera House

Sarasota Opera presents a screening of the classic 1952 film, shot largely in Sarasota.

Related Content

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 6-12

07/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 15-21

06/15/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 20-26

07/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Recipe

Alinea's Jaryd Hearn Returns to Polo Grill

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diner Dish

Chef Judi Visits Metro Diner

08/16/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Food Truck Rally, a Yoga Brunch Club and More Local Dining Events

08/15/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Applause

Ophelia's on the Bay Named One of the Most Scenic Restaurants in America

08/11/2017 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

11:34am By Alicia King Robinson

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 17-23

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

May the Force Be with You

The Sarasota Ski-A-Rees Team Wins National Waterskiing Championship with Star Wars: The Skiquel

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Review

Dogs Days Theatre Goes Noir with Double Indemnity

08/11/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

11:34am By Alicia King Robinson

Obsessions & Confessions

Eight Great Beauty Finds from Heather Dunhill

08/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Actress and Singer Ariel Blue Shares Her Beauty Secrets

08/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion Speak

In the Know: A Fashion Handbook

08/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Week's Best Sales

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Salon Owner and Stylist Dylonn Cole Talks Signature Scents and Clean Eating

08/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

MOD Weekend to Honor Architect Tim Seibert

08/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Sarasota School of Architecture Gem on Siesta Key

08/11/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Spanish Class in Whitfield Estates

08/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

Top Sale: A Four-Million-Dollar Sand Castle on Lido Key

08/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Award Season

A Sarasota Bayfront Home Wins Big at the Southeast Building Conference Aurora Awards

08/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

May the Force Be with You

The Sarasota Ski-A-Rees Team Wins National Waterskiing Championship with Star Wars: The Skiquel

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Applause

Sarasota Magazine Takes Home 11 Awards at Florida Magazine Association Annual Conference

08/15/2017 By Staff

From the Editor

Our Snooty, Ourselves

08/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Shark Tank

Real Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe