Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 17-23

Sarasota Opera kicks off its Classic Movies series with The Greatest Show on Earth. Image: Courtesy Sarasota Opera

Aug. 18

A rare public screening of Cecil B. DeMille’s classic 1952 circus film, starring Charlton Heston, Betty Hutton and Jimmy Stewart, which was largely filmed in Sarasota and had its world premiere at the Florida Theatre—now the Sarasota Opera House. Will you recognize any neighbors in the crowd scenes? Part of the Sarasota Opera’s new Classic Movies series.

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett in Angels in America: Millennium Approaches. Image: Helen Maybanks

Aug. 18 and Sept. 1

Andrew Garfield stars in the National Theatre Live production of Tony Kushner’s seismic, Pulitzer Prize-winning two-part play, being presented by the Ringling Museum at its Historic Asolo Theater. Friday evening is Part I: Millennium Approaches; Part II: Perestroika, takes place Sept. 1. It’s a gripping examination of the AIDS crisis in New York City in the 1980s—and a whole lot more.

Carole Bufford. Image: Peter Carrier

Aug. 22-Sept. 24

Charismatic New York cabaret artist Carole Bufford won raves last year in Sarasota with her show A Christmas Carole. Now the singer The New York Times called “an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand” is back, performing Jazz Age songbook classics and evoking the likes of Bessie Smith and Helen Morgan. Through Sept. 24 in Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret.

Sarasota Farmers Market Woodstock Revival Festival

Aug. 19

The Sarasota Farmers Market takes you back, back, back to the groovy ’60s at its Woodstock Revival Festival Saturday, with a Best ’60s and ’70s outfit contest, peace sign painting, vintage VWs, kids’ activities, live music by Paisley Craze and a whole lot more.

View the Solar Eclipse at Selby Gardens

Aug. 21

Florida is not directly on Monday’s historic solar eclipse “flight path,” but we will be able to see some effects of it, and Selby Gardens invites you to experience it with members of its education team from 1 to 4 p.m. Do it now, or mark your calendar for 2024, the next time a solar eclipse will take place in the United States.