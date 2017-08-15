  1. News & City Life
Sarasota Magazine Takes Home 11 Awards at Florida Magazine Association Annual Conference

Including Best Overall Magazine, Best Public Service and Best Feature Design.

By Staff 8/15/2017 at 2:21pm

We’re thrilled to announce that we brought home 11 awards from the Florida Magazine Association’s annual convention this weekend, including the coveted Best Overall Magazine in our division. Florida is home to hundreds of magazines, and there were more than 600 entries in the contest. Congrats to our talented staff and contributors and special thanks to you—our 27,000-plus Facebook fans—for supporting and encouraging our work. We love sharing our love for Sarasota with you and appreciate all your comments and insights.

 

Gold

Best Overall Magazine (November, January, March)

Best Public Service: “Sand Storm,” July 2016

Best Feature Design: “Adventures Afloat,” April 2017

Best Traditional Illustration: “Guide to Giving,” September 2016

Silver

Best Editorial: “Can We Talk about Growth?” March 2017

Best Overall Writing: November, January, March

Best Public Service: “Signs of Life,” January 2017

Best Service Feature: “Adventures Afloat,” April 2017

Best Cover Design: “100 Years in Words and Pictures,” January 2017

Best Department Design: “Made in Sarasota”, February and March

Bronze

Best Service Feature: “Such a Deal,” June 2016

Filed under
awards
