Sarasota Magazine Takes Home 11 Awards at Florida Magazine Association Annual Conference

We’re thrilled to announce that we brought home 11 awards from the Florida Magazine Association’s annual convention this weekend, including the coveted Best Overall Magazine in our division. Florida is home to hundreds of magazines, and there were more than 600 entries in the contest. Congrats to our talented staff and contributors and special thanks to you—our 27,000-plus Facebook fans—for supporting and encouraging our work. We love sharing our love for Sarasota with you and appreciate all your comments and insights.