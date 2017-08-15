  1. Eat & Drink
A Food Truck Rally, a Yoga Brunch Club and More Local Dining Events

Including a pasta making class, a pet happy hour and a Siesta Key rum pairing dinner.

By Stephanie Hagan 8/15/2017 at 4:01pm

Image: Shutterstock

Pasta Making at the Florida Maritime Museum

August 19

Join the Folk School at the Florida Maritime Museum in Bradenton and learn how to create homemade ravioli, gnocchi and noodles. You will learn how to make, shape and cook the pasta from scratch. Registration is required, along with your own hand towel and rolling pin.

Sarasota’s Monthly Food Truck Rally

August 19

Head to JDub’s Brewing Company for an evening of live music, local beer and food trucks. The band Babyl will be performing, and there will be over 12 different food trucks including Fillburger, Sweet Cheesus, Mobstah Lobstah and Mother Truckin’ Good.

Yoga Brunch Club

August 20

De-stress with some yoga and Sunday brunch at Thrive Yoga and Fitness. Start off with a one-hour yoga class for all skill levels and then head over for Anna Maria Oyster Bar for a community brunch. The cost is $25 for the yoga class and the food.

Yappy Hour Pet Extravaganza

August 20

Enjoy some local beer, food and shopping at Motorworks Brewing while supporting the Underdog Rescue of Florida at this monthly happy hour event. Local vendors will be there including Beach Vet, LuLa Roe and Scentsy, and Motorworks Brewing will be offering raffle items. There will also be adoptable dogs, a K9 trainer and an agility course for your pet to try.

Siesta Key Rum Pairing Dinner

 August 23

Boca Sarasota is teaming up with Siesta Key Rum to create a four-course pairing dinner. The meal will start out with an appetizer of tunachetta with pickled fennel and peach soda paired with a sour spiced rum, and the dinner will end with a toasted fluff mango jelly and chocolate toast for dessert, paired with a toasted coconut martini.

