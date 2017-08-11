Ophelia's on the Bay Named One of the Most Scenic Restaurants in America

Located on the south end of Siesta Key, Ophelia's exudes charm. Image: Courtesy Ophelia's on the Bay

Last week, OpenTable released its annual list of the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America, and Siesta Key's Ophelia's on the Bay made the cut.

The only restaurant in Sarasota to make the cut, Ophelia's is also one of only five restaurants in the entire state named to the list. The others are Bon Appetit in Dunedin; the Chart House in Melbourne; Latitudes on Sunset Key in Key West; and Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro and Lounge in St. Petersburg. Rankings are compiled from OpenTable users' reviews of more than 25,000 restaurants across the U.S.

Ophelia's, which features expansive views of Little Sarasota Bay, is romantic and intimate. A lot of marriage proposals take place in the polished dining room or on the scenic deck, where—if you're lucky—you'll catch manatees or dolphins swimming by. The restaurant exudes a relaxed Florida elegance and the menu is global with creative local seafood dishes (we love the duck and the coconut macadamia-crusted mahi mahi). The tiny bar, with its shelves of well-lit bottles, is the perfect spot for a drink and an appetizer.

In addition to being named to our Best Restaurants list earlier this year, the restaurant has also been recognized in national publications for its food and ambience.

To see OpenTable's entire list, click here.