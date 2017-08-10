  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 10-16

Classic Country Cabaret, the Y’s annual back-to-school Splash Bash and more.

By Ilene Denton 8/10/2017 at 9:44am

Selby waterfall best of show 2016 jc zeiss sm hfkyoc

Selby Waterfall, by John Zeiss.

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Selby Gardens’ Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition

Aug. 12-Sept. 10

Experience Marie Selby Botanical Gardens from the perspective of the region’s best photographers when the annual Juried Photographic Exhibition opens Saturday. Shown here, the Best of Show image from last year's exhibition, Selby Waterfall, by John Zeiss.

Venice theatre alana opie eerntg

Alana Opie in Classic Country Cabaret.

Image: Courtesy Venice Theatre

Classic Country Cabaret

Aug. 12-13

Venice Theatre audience fave Alana Opie comes to the theater’s summer cabaret series with the classic country songs made famous by the likes of Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline. Expect righteous renditions of “Stand By Your Man,” “Jolene” and more. And mark your calendar for Sunday, Aug. 13, when Ann Morrison presents her new cabaret show, My Furniture Set, at Venice Theatre. Morrison, who starred in the original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, was a standout in the Asolo Rep's recent Beatsville.

Sarasota Y Splash Bash

Aug. 12

Celebrate the end of summer at the Sarasota Y’s annual back-to-school Splash Bash at its wonderful Evalyn Sadlier Jones Aquatic Center—lots of water activities, face painting, entertainment and food for purchase. It’s free, and you don’t have to be a Y member to come, although if you join that day, they’ll waive the joiner’s fee. 

ETHEL Violist Ralph Farris performs at the Hermitage Artist Retreat

Aug. 11

The acclaimed New York-based string quartet, ETHEL, has performed from Lincoln Center to the Sydney Opera House, and last year was in residence at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood. Now violist and artistic director Ralph Farris is back to give a free sunset beach performance Friday—a real treat for fans of contemporary music. On the program will be works by Philip Glass, Richard Einhorn and J.S. Bach.

Manatee Players presents The Producers

Aug. 10-27

Max and Leo and Ulla and Roger and the worst play ever to hit Broadway are back in the Mel Brooks megahit musical, kicking off the 2017-18 Manatee Players season in the Manatee Performing Arts Center’s Stone Hall. Everybody, now: “Springtime for Hitler and Germany…”

