Weekly Planner
A Sustainable Seafood Dinner, a Cupcake Eating Contest and More Local Dining Events
...including a celebration of National IPA Day, First Friday at Retrobaked and a movie night at JDub's Brewing Company.
National IPA Day Celebration and Bottle Share
August 3
Celebrate National IPA Day at Big Top Brewing Company with their bottle share party. Bring a bottle or a dozen bottles of unique craft beer to share in a tasting with everyone. There will also be two limited release IPA’s on tap and other craft beers to sample.
First Friday at Retrobaked
August 4
Indulge in vegan food, gluten-free sweets and other local vendors during the Village of the Arts Monthly walk in Bradenton from 6 to 9:30 p.m. There will be allergy friendly baked goods from Retrobaked, gluten-free and vegan comfort food from Ray’s Vegan Soul, all-natural soaps from GoodEarth Pure soaps and more.
Fourth Annual Sustainable (Trash Fish) Seafood Dinner
August 6
Head to Louies Modern to enjoy an evening full of tasting invasive, aqua farmed, sustainably caught and underutilized seafood species alongside Edible Sarasota Magazine and 11 nationally-renowned chefs from all over Sarasota. Tickets include local craft beer and wine, five chef’s stations and a six-course meal.
Shannon Ridge Wine Dinner at Harry's
August 9
Movie Night in the Beer Garden
August 10
Laugh at Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls with a beer in your hand at JDub’s Brewing Company at their monthly movie night. Fillaburger and Dashing Dingo Pizza Co. will be offering food to complement the beer for the event, which begins just after sunset.
Fifth Annual Jumbo Cupcake Eating Contest
August 12
Help Heavenly Cupcakes celebrate nine years of baking and sign up to compete in the cupcake eating contest. Choose from five different flavors to race against other cupcake enthusiasts for a prize given to the person who eats the most cupcakes in 10 minutes.