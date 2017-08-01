A Sustainable Seafood Dinner, a Cupcake Eating Contest and More Local Dining Events

August 3

Celebrate National IPA Day at Big Top Brewing Company with their bottle share party. Bring a bottle or a dozen bottles of unique craft beer to share in a tasting with everyone. There will also be two limited release IPA’s on tap and other craft beers to sample.

August 4

Indulge in vegan food, gluten-free sweets and other local vendors during the Village of the Arts Monthly walk in Bradenton from 6 to 9:30 p.m. There will be allergy friendly baked goods from Retrobaked, gluten-free and vegan comfort food from Ray’s Vegan Soul, all-natural soaps from GoodEarth Pure soaps and more.

August 6

Head to Louies Modern to enjoy an evening full of tasting invasive, aqua farmed, sustainably caught and underutilized seafood species alongside Edible Sarasota Magazine and 11 nationally-renowned chefs from all over Sarasota. Tickets include local craft beer and wine, five chef’s stations and a six-course meal.

August 9

Harry’s Continental Kitchens’ sommeliers Harry Christensen and Hal Christensen, along with Clay Shannon of Shannon Ridge Winery, invite you to a night of wine, food and fun. Tickets include an amuse-bouche and four-course dinner with wine pairings from Shannon Ridge.

August 10

Laugh at Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls with a beer in your hand at JDub’s Brewing Company at their monthly movie night. Fillaburger and Dashing Dingo Pizza Co. will be offering food to complement the beer for the event, which begins just after sunset.

August 12

Help Heavenly Cupcakes celebrate nine years of baking and sign up to compete in the cupcake eating contest. Choose from five different flavors to race against other cupcake enthusiasts for a prize given to the person who eats the most cupcakes in 10 minutes.