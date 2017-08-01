  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

A Sustainable Seafood Dinner, a Cupcake Eating Contest and More Local Dining Events

...including a celebration of National IPA Day, First Friday at Retrobaked and a movie night at JDub's Brewing Company.

By Stephanie Hagan 8/1/2017 at 2:43pm

Beer friends kteahh

Image: Shutterstock

National IPA Day Celebration and Bottle Share

August 3

 Celebrate National IPA Day at Big Top Brewing Company with their bottle share party. Bring a bottle or a dozen bottles of unique craft beer to share in a tasting with everyone. There will also be two limited release IPA’s on tap and other craft beers to sample.

First Friday at Retrobaked

August 4

 Indulge in vegan food, gluten-free sweets and other local vendors during the Village of the Arts Monthly walk in Bradenton from 6 to 9:30 p.m. There will be allergy friendly baked goods from Retrobaked, gluten-free and vegan comfort food from Ray’s Vegan Soul, all-natural soaps from GoodEarth Pure soaps and more.

Fourth Annual Sustainable (Trash Fish) Seafood Dinner

August 6

Head to Louies Modern to enjoy an evening full of tasting invasive, aqua farmed, sustainably caught and underutilized seafood species alongside Edible Sarasota Magazine and 11 nationally-renowned chefs from all over Sarasota. Tickets include local craft beer and wine, five chef’s stations and a six-course meal.

Shannon Ridge Wine Dinner at Harry's

August 9

Harry’s Continental Kitchens’ sommeliers Harry Christensen and Hal Christensen, along with Clay Shannon of Shannon Ridge Winery, invite you to a night of wine, food and fun. Tickets include an amuse-bouche and four-course dinner with wine pairings from Shannon Ridge.

Movie Night in the Beer Garden

 August 10

Laugh at Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls with a beer in your hand at JDub’s Brewing Company at their monthly movie night. Fillaburger and Dashing Dingo Pizza Co. will be offering food to complement the beer for the event, which begins just after sunset.

Fifth Annual Jumbo Cupcake Eating Contest

August 12

Help Heavenly Cupcakes celebrate nine years of baking and sign up to compete in the cupcake eating contest. Choose from five different flavors to race against other cupcake enthusiasts for a prize given to the person who eats the most cupcakes in 10 minutes.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Weekly Planner

Lionfish Cooking Derby, Bell Cow Float Day and More Local Dining Events

07/05/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

Grilled Cheese Night, Fuzzy's Grand Opening Fiesta and More Local Dining Events

06/21/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

Ribfest at Darwin Brewing Co., Garden Party Brunch at Geraldson Community Farm and More Local Dining Events

06/28/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

A Funky Buddha Tasting Menu, Fourth Friday at the Downtown Village, and More Local Dining Events

07/25/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Sustainable Seafood Dinner, a Cupcake Eating Contest and More Local Dining Events

08/01/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Comfort Kitchen

Revisiting Millie's Restaurant

07/31/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Kid-Friendly Cuisine

Eight Great Restaurants to Take Your Kids

07/26/2017 By Rick Morgan

Queue Up for 'Cue

Review: Sublime Smoked Meats at Brick’s

07/26/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

It's Alive!

A Monster Season for New Music New College

07/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Laws of the Jungle

A Walk Through the Wild at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 27-Aug. 2

07/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Heat Index

Goodbye, Gregg Allman

07/26/2017 By Barbara Strauss

Hot Flash

Dog Days Theatre Aims to Provide New Shows This Summer

07/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Retail Therapy

Soft Surroundings is Coming to the Mall at UTC

07/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Platinum 100

The 2017 Platinum 100

07/26/2017 By Staff

Platinum 100

Singular Sensations from Sarasota's Platinum 100 Stores

07/26/2017 By Ilene Denton and Alicia King Robinson

Home Dream Home

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

In the Glow

Designer Amy Sussman on How a Beauty Routine Doesn't Always Need a Luxe Price Tag

07/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Nearing Completion

Sneak Peek at the New DeSota Apartments

07/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

In the Doghouse

Local Architects, Builders Collaborate on Project for Humane Society of Manatee County

07/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

Construction Begins on The Preserve at West Villages, Medallion Home presents Waverly

07/27/2017 By Staff

Architectural Accolades

Five Sarasota Architects Honored with AIA Florida’s Annual Design Awards

07/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Remodeled Old Beauty in Southside Village

07/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

Home Dream Home

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

News & City Life

Memories

Remembering Downtown Sarasota's Short Stop Market and Deli

08/01/2017 By Rick Morgan Illustrations by Regan Dunnick

No Frenzy Necessary

Want to Help Mote Staff, Learn Something and Have Fun? Try Shark Encounter.

07/31/2017 By Rick Morgan

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Laws of the Jungle

A Walk Through the Wild at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Team Sarasota

Meet the New Starting Five on the City Commission

07/26/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Heat Index

Goodbye, Gregg Allman

07/26/2017 By Barbara Strauss

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe