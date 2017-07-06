  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 6-12

Splashin’ Saturday, a summer art market at the Englewood Art Center and more.

By Ilene Denton 7/6/2017 at 10:03am

Dog days theatre relatively speaking wo8pde

Wyatt C. McNeil, Kelly Elizabeth Smith, David Kortemeier and Julia Gibson in Relatively Speaking.

Image: John Revisky

Relatively Speaking

July 11-30

Alan Ayckbourn’s biting British comedy, Relatively Speaking, is the debut play from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training’s new summertime Dog Days Theatre, garnering laughs through misunderstandings in the relationships of two couples. Onstage at the FSU Center through July 30, with a professional cast including recent FSU/Asolo Conservatory graduate students. 

Selby gardens splashin saturdays dgmzjb

Splashin' Saturday at Selby Gardens.

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Splashin’ Saturday at Selby Gardens

July 8

Only two more chances for the family to enjoy Splashin’ Saturdays at Selby Gardens, where kids can enjoy an epic water slide and water-themed games from 10 a.m. to noon. It ends July 15. Included in Gardens admission; free for Selby Gardens members.

Louis armstrong by herb snitzer b7dwtf

Herb Snitzer, Louis Armstrong (Such Sweet Thunder portfolio), 1960, gelatin silver print.

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

Posed opens at The Ringling

Thru Oct. 29

Portrait photographs from The Ringling’s permanent collection are now on exhibit. Posed features a wide variety of artist portraits—some, like trumpeter Louis Armstrong, shown here in a photograph by Herb Snitzer, well known; others, fascinating strangers. On view through Oct. 29. 

Art center sarasota 2016 second place joseph melancon green behind studio fwpv7h

Second prize: “Green Behind Studio” by Joseph Melancon from Art Center Sarasota’s 2016 “Florida Flavor.”

Image: Courtesy Art Center Sarasota

Art Center Sarasota presents Florida's Finest

Thru Aug. 11

Artists from across the state competed for cash prizes in this juried exhibition, on display at Art Center Sarasota through Aug. 11. The opening reception is tonight, Thursday, July 6, from 5-7 p.m.

Summer Art Market

July 7-8

Something new at the Englewood Art Center: a Summer Art Market featuring works in a wide variety by more than 20 area artists. Artist demonstrations, live music, food trucks and children’s activities, too. Free admission.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Visual Art

Summer Art Market

Editor’s Pick Free Englewood Art Center

A free day of art and activities at the Englewood Art Center.

Visual Art

John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art Upcoming Exhibitions

Adult $25, Child 6-17 $5 John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art

Featuring the exhibition Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Family

Splashin' Saturdays at Selby Gardens

Editor’s Pick Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Fun water-themed activities, including water slides and games geared for toddlers up to children 10 years old.

Theater

Relatively Speaking

Editor’s Pick Asolo Repertory Theatre

Introducing Dog Days Theatre, a new summer season of contemporary plays in Asolo Rep's Cook Theatre.

Related Content

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 15-21

06/15/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 29-July 5

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 22-28

06/22/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 8-14

06/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Diner Leagues

New Diner Opens at Westfield Siesta Key Mall

07/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Lionfish Cooking Derby, Bell Cow Float Day and More Local Dining Events

07/05/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Things to Do

Find a Restaurant

06/30/2017

Old Florida Flavor

Kick Back and Relax at These Waterfront Restaurants

06/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 6-12

07/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

New Dog Days Theatre Heats Up This Summer

07/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Circus Days

Circus Arts Conservatory Goes to Washington

07/05/2017 By Ilene Denton

Rowing Fever

The World Rowing Championships Come to Sarasota

06/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

06/30/2017 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Home with History in McClellan Park

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Gardening

Five Free Summer Gardening Opportunities

06/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Hometown Bradenton

Four Great Old Bradenton Neighborhoods Retain Their Small-Town Charm

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Things to Do

Find an Accommodation

06/30/2017

Things to Do

Find an Activity

06/30/2017

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

06/30/2017 By Staff

Don't be a Hammerhead

Mote's Shark Days: Get to Know Our Ocean's Misunderstood Predators

06/29/2017 By Rick Morgan

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh Yeah!

Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Big Cat Habitat

06/29/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe