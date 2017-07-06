Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 6-12

Wyatt C. McNeil, Kelly Elizabeth Smith, David Kortemeier and Julia Gibson in Relatively Speaking. Image: John Revisky

July 11-30

Alan Ayckbourn’s biting British comedy, Relatively Speaking, is the debut play from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training’s new summertime Dog Days Theatre, garnering laughs through misunderstandings in the relationships of two couples. Onstage at the FSU Center through July 30, with a professional cast including recent FSU/Asolo Conservatory graduate students.

Splashin' Saturday at Selby Gardens. Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

July 8

Only two more chances for the family to enjoy Splashin’ Saturdays at Selby Gardens, where kids can enjoy an epic water slide and water-themed games from 10 a.m. to noon. It ends July 15. Included in Gardens admission; free for Selby Gardens members.

Herb Snitzer, Louis Armstrong (Such Sweet Thunder portfolio), 1960, gelatin silver print. Image: Courtesy TheRingling

Thru Oct. 29

Portrait photographs from The Ringling’s permanent collection are now on exhibit. Posed features a wide variety of artist portraits—some, like trumpeter Louis Armstrong, shown here in a photograph by Herb Snitzer, well known; others, fascinating strangers. On view through Oct. 29.

Second prize: “Green Behind Studio” by Joseph Melancon from Art Center Sarasota’s 2016 “Florida Flavor.” Image: Courtesy Art Center Sarasota

Art Center Sarasota presents Florida's Finest

Thru Aug. 11

Artists from across the state competed for cash prizes in this juried exhibition, on display at Art Center Sarasota through Aug. 11. The opening reception is tonight, Thursday, July 6, from 5-7 p.m.

July 7-8

Something new at the Englewood Art Center: a Summer Art Market featuring works in a wide variety by more than 20 area artists. Artist demonstrations, live music, food trucks and children’s activities, too. Free admission.