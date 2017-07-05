Lionfish Cooking Derby, Bell Cow Float Day and More Local Dining Events

July 7

Boozy ice cream floats? Yes, please: JDub’s will be serving up nitro Bell Cow Milk Chocolate Porter with Bell Cow ice cream or vanilla ice cream starting at 11 a.m. Out and About Coffee will be on hand offering cold brew coffee floats, too, and there’ll also be Coca-Cola floats available.

July 7

Head to the Village of the Arts for the monthly Art Walk and stop by Retrobaked for vegan, gluten-free treats (cupcakes, cookies, brownies and more). Ray’s Vegan Soul will also be on hand serving up vegan comfort food (including Ray’s famous mac ‘n’ cheese).

July 9

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium will host a lionfish cookng competition and tasting. Participating chefs/restaurants include The Beach House, Mattison's, Indigenous and The Seafood Shack Marina, Bar & Grill. Tickets are $10 each; click here to purchase (only 175 available).

July 12

Bring the little ones to Crowley Nature Center, where instructors will teach kids how to cook some of their favorite meals outdoors--from breakfast through dinner. $25 per family.

July 15

Celebrate summer with Anna Maria Oyster Bar at its first-ever Summer Fest. Guests can enjoy bites including fish tacos, chipotle oysters, burgers, margaritas, Pier Beer and more served in a street fair atmosphere. Bring the whole family for live music, outdoor games, arts and crafts vendors, and other fun activities. Tickets available here.