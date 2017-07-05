  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

Lionfish Cooking Derby, Bell Cow Float Day and More Local Dining Events

...including First Friday at Retrobaked and Anna Maria Oyster Bar's upcoming Summer Fest.

By Eat Beat Team 7/5/2017 at 11:11am

Enrich bistro bradenton dining fine restaurant dinner table pass 59391 1024x683 zyow8r

Image: Shutterstock

Bell Cow Float Day at JDub’s

July 7

Boozy ice cream floats? Yes, please: JDub’s will be serving up nitro Bell Cow Milk Chocolate Porter with Bell Cow ice cream or vanilla ice cream starting at 11 a.m. Out and About Coffee will be on hand offering cold brew coffee floats, too, and there’ll also be Coca-Cola floats available. 

First Friday at Retrobaked

July 7

Head to the Village of the Arts for the monthly Art Walk and stop by Retrobaked for vegan, gluten-free treats (cupcakes, cookies, brownies and more). Ray’s Vegan Soul will also be on hand serving up vegan comfort food (including Ray’s famous mac ‘n’ cheese).

Lionfish Cooking Competition

July 9

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium will host a lionfish cookng competition and tasting.  Participating chefs/restaurants include The Beach House, Mattison's, Indigenous and The Seafood Shack Marina, Bar & Grill. Tickets are $10 each; click here to purchase (only 175 available).   

Kids Outdoor Chef Class

July 12

Bring the little ones to Crowley Nature Center, where instructors will teach kids how to cook some of their favorite meals outdoors--from breakfast through dinner. $25 per family. 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar Summer Fest

July 15

Celebrate summer with Anna Maria Oyster Bar at its first-ever Summer Fest. Guests can enjoy bites including fish tacos, chipotle oysters, burgers, margaritas, Pier Beer and more served in a street fair atmosphere. Bring the whole family for live music, outdoor games, arts and crafts vendors, and other fun activities. Tickets available here.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Weekly Planner

Grilled Cheese Night, Fuzzy's Grand Opening Fiesta and More Local Dining Events

06/21/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

Ribfest at Darwin Brewing Co., Garden Party Brunch at Geraldson Community Farm and More Local Dining Events

06/28/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

Siesta Key Rum Tour, a Summer Dining Showcase and More Local Dining Events

06/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weekly Planner

National Doughnut Day, a Make-Your-Own-Herbal-Tea Workshop and More Local Dining Events

05/31/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Diner Leagues

New Diner Opens at Westfield Siesta Key Mall

07/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Lionfish Cooking Derby, Bell Cow Float Day and More Local Dining Events

07/05/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Things to Do

Find a Restaurant

06/30/2017

Old Florida Flavor

Kick Back and Relax at These Waterfront Restaurants

06/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 6-12

07/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

New Dog Days Theatre Heats Up This Summer

07/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Circus Days

Circus Arts Conservatory Goes to Washington

07/05/2017 By Ilene Denton

Rowing Fever

The World Rowing Championships Come to Sarasota

06/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

06/30/2017 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Home with History in McClellan Park

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Gardening

Five Free Summer Gardening Opportunities

06/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Hometown Bradenton

Four Great Old Bradenton Neighborhoods Retain Their Small-Town Charm

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Things to Do

Find an Accommodation

06/30/2017

Things to Do

Find an Activity

06/30/2017

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

06/30/2017 By Staff

Don't be a Hammerhead

Mote's Shark Days: Get to Know Our Ocean's Misunderstood Predators

06/29/2017 By Rick Morgan

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh Yeah!

Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Big Cat Habitat

06/29/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe