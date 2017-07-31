Sneak Peek at the New DeSota Apartments

Exterior of The DeSota. Image: Courtesy Carter USA

The big DeSota apartment building across Second Street from Whole Foods in downtown Sarasota is nearing completion, with the first tenants excepted to move in by mid or late August, according to Jerome Hagley, executive vice president of Carter USA, the developer.

On a hard-hat tour of the DeSota with Hagley late last week, a steady stream of workers was putting the finishing touches to the 180-unit apartment building, whose public spaces are bright and contemporary, in shades of teal, beige and light wood.

Exclusively for residents, the street level includes a fitness center, a dog washing room, bicycle repair and storage room, and—in the age of online shopping—a package room with a proprietary delivery system developed by Amazon; residents will be alerted by text when their packages have been delivered to the secure lockers, and there’s even a refrigerator to store food that’s been ordered online by residents.

One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available for rent. The standard two-bedroom, two-bath is 1,250 square feet; its finishes are condo-grade, including quartz countertops in both the kitchen and baths and a wine fridge in the kitchen, and a separate laundry room. Rent for these units starts at around $2,800. Ceilings are nine-and-a-half feet tall.

There are 12 three-bedroom apartments available; the unfinished seventh-floor unit we toured has 2,800 square feet of living space—bigger than many single-family homes—and three-and-a-half baths, with Sarasota Bay views. The monthly rent starts around $6,200, Hagley says.

The fourth-floor amenity center includes a spacious club room with bar and fireplace, and outdoor kitchen by the lap pool. Two hospitality units on this floor can be rented by residents by the night for their visiting guests.

Hagley says the DeSota is attracting interest from a mixture of empty nesters and young professionals, but not millennials. As of last week, the complex was about 30 percent rented, he told us. About 15,000 square feet of street-level retail space on the east and west ends of the building is attracting interest; Hagley says he is in negotiations with a full-service salon and spa to take the space at the corner of Second Street and Central Avenue, and is in conversation with restaurants for the eastern side of the building.