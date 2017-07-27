Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 27-Aug. 2

Dancers of the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School. Image: Courtesy Sarasota Cuban Ballet School

July 29

The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School in just a few short years has garnered a reputation for thrilling work, and the culmination of its summer intensive workshops will be displayed on stage at the Sarasota Opera House Saturday for everyone to see. These are students of the school as well as former students who’ve gone on to careers with such professional companies as the Royal Ballet, the Royal Swedish Ballet and Ballet Nacional de Cuba. Two performances, at 2 and 7 p.m.

The cast of FST's new play, Doublewide. Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

Aug. 2-20

Billed as a “heartfelt comedy about a blue-collar family’s elusive dreams,” the brand-new Stephen Spotswood play, Doublewide, makes its regional premiere to close Florida Studio Theatre’s summer mainstage season.

John and Mable Ringling's Ca d'Zan mansion at The Ringling. Image: Courtesy DWY Landscape Architects

Art After Five at The Ringling

July 27

The Ringling Museum keeps its galleries open Thursday evenings until 8 p.m. for Art After Five, with half-price admission starting at 5—a good opportunity to see the terrific new photography exhibition, Posed. And, for families, drop in to the children’s welcome center in the Visitors Pavilion any time between 5 and 8 for fun, creative art-making activities. Free with admission to the museum.

"Couple with Lilies of the Valley" by Marc Chagall. Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Marc Chagall at Selby Gardens

Through July 31

Last chance to catch Marc Chagall Flowers and the French Riviera: The Color of Dreams at Selby Gardens; the groundbreaking exhibit closes Monday.

Jeff Plunkett in The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey at FST. Image: Matthew Holler

Through Aug. 6

The one-man play, The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, is the break-out theatrical hit of the summer, and there’s still time to see it—if you hurry. It plays through Aug. 6 at Florida Studio Theatre’s Keating Theatre. Our own Kay Kipling calls it, “a touching show, and one that deserves the applause [actor Jeffrey] Plunkett received the night I saw it.” You can read her review here.