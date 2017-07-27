Local Architects, Builders Collaborate on Project for Humane Society of Manatee County

An interactive play station for pups. Image: Courtesy Humane Society of Manatee County

Members of the local chapters of the American Institute of Architects and Construction Specifications Institute, along with the not-for-profit trade organization, Gulf Coast Builder’s Exchange, are going to the dogs.

They donated their time and resources to collaborate on the design and construction of several “interactive stations” that will be used by dogs sheltered at the Humane Society of Manatee County. These stations—elevated dog walk steps, a moving platform, pool deck and steps, socialization bench, a tunnel and therapy steps—are designed “to help dogs conquer fears, build confidence and gain human trust in order to become adoptable pets,” according to a Humane Society spokesman.

The three organizations will hold an opening celebration to unveil their “Architecture for Animals” interactive stations at a Barkin’ Brunch Saturday morning, Aug. 12, at the Humane Society of Manatee County, 2415 14st St. W. in Bradenton. Details are provided at aiagulfcoast.org.