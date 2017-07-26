The Best Siesta Key Beach Eats

Need a hearty breakfast or lunch in a super-casual place? Stop at Another Broken Egg Café, where you can indulge in pancakes, waffles, omelets, shrimp and grits, crab cake eggs Benedict or even crab cakes paired with fried green tomatoes. The lobster and brie omelet is a revelation. The salmon power bowl (a riff of a protein/carb salad) will set you up for a full day of walking off those 10,000 steps on the sand.

Streetside in the village is the rambling Daiquiri Deck, where beach folk enjoy break time with refreshing frozen cocktails or foamy pitchers of beer before ordering American bistro food. Ponder, then pounce on oysters on the half shell, shooters or fancy preparations such as oysters Rockefeller or oysters Casino. Small plates like smoked mahi spread rival Florida alligator tail, burgers and entrées such as mixed seafood grill, hog snapper or seafood mac ’n’ cheese. Key lime pie? Of course.

The Cottage

The Cottage evokes the feel of Old Florida with its wood-wrapped bar and outdoor seating under palm trees streetside or on the covered back patio strung with party lights. The ideal ambiance for a drink and snack (crab cake sliders, maybe, or ahi tuna tacos) or substantial Asian-inflected meals. Burgers, Korean short ribs, grouper sandwich, lobster bisque and Peruvian ceviche speak to the wide-ranging passion of the kitchen. Locally sustainable ingredients contribute to a farm-to-table authentic vibe.

At the Lobster Pot, you may have to put your name on a list and wait in line, because locals as well as tourists know this place delivers delicious New England-Florida-style seafood at budget-friendly prices. There’s a tantalizing big menu of full meals such as lobster thermidor, baked stuffed shrimp, crab cakes and Maine lobster tail dinner, or things to snack on like steamed clams, peel-and-eat shrimp, fish and chips or an island steak burger.