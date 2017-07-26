  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Food & Wine

The Best Siesta Key Beach Eats

Follow sun and fun with a sublime little something in Siesta Village.

By Marsha Fottler 7/26/2017 at 12:00am Published in the August 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Need a hearty breakfast or lunch in a super-casual place? Stop at Another Broken Egg Café, where you can indulge in pancakes, waffles, omelets, shrimp and grits, crab cake eggs Benedict or even crab cakes paired with fried green tomatoes. The lobster and brie omelet is a revelation. The salmon power bowl (a riff of a protein/carb salad) will set you up for a full day of walking off those 10,000 steps on the sand. 

Streetside in the village is the rambling Daiquiri Deck, where beach folk enjoy break time with refreshing frozen cocktails or foamy pitchers of beer before ordering American bistro food. Ponder, then pounce on oysters on the half shell, shooters or fancy preparations such as oysters Rockefeller or oysters Casino. Small plates like smoked mahi spread rival Florida alligator tail, burgers and entrées such as mixed seafood grill, hog snapper or seafood mac ’n’ cheese. Key lime pie?  Of course. 

The cottage kphrfw

The Cottage

The Cottage evokes the feel of Old Florida with its wood-wrapped bar and outdoor seating under palm trees streetside or on the covered back patio strung with party lights. The ideal ambiance for a drink and snack (crab cake sliders, maybe, or ahi tuna tacos) or substantial Asian-inflected meals. Burgers, Korean short ribs, grouper sandwich, lobster bisque and Peruvian ceviche speak to the wide-ranging passion of the kitchen. Locally sustainable ingredients contribute to a farm-to-table authentic vibe.

At the Lobster Pot, you may have to put your name on a list and wait in line, because locals as well as tourists know this place delivers delicious New England-Florida-style seafood at budget-friendly prices. There’s a tantalizing big menu of full meals such as lobster thermidor, baked stuffed shrimp, crab cakes and Maine lobster tail dinner, or things to snack on like steamed clams, peel-and-eat shrimp, fish and chips or an island steak burger. 

Filed under
siesta key beach
Show Comments
In this Article

The Lobster Pot

American, Seafood 5157 Ocean Blvd

At the Lobster Pot, the Medeiros family brings New England Tradition of Excellence to Sarasota. While here they hope you'll enjoy your "Old Cape Cod" and a Florida dining experience!

The Cottage

$$ New American, Seafood 153 Avenida Messina

The Cottage on Siesta Key showcases inventive, seasonal cuisine from around the world all while utilizing local farms and sustainable meats and seafood.

Daiquiri Deck

$$ Seafood Multiple Locations

After the beach, there’s nothing better than a handcrafted daiquiri, something from the raw oyster bar or one of the Daiquiri Deck’s famed “snacketizers.”

The Original Egg / Another Broken Egg Cafe

$ Breakfast/Brunch Multiple Locations

This classic café/diner offers seven days of breakfast and lunch and lots of friendly service.

Related Content

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

News

Dates for This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival Announced

06/20/2017 By Megan McDonald

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Crystal Vision

The Amateur Sand Sculpture Competition Returns This Month

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Food & Wine

The Best Siesta Key Beach Eats

12:00am By Marsha Fottler

Oodles of Noodles

State Street's Newest Offering: Monday Night Ramen

07/25/2017 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Funky Buddha Tasting Menu, Fourth Friday at the Downtown Village, and More Local Dining Events

07/25/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Super Smoker

10 Bucks or Less: Sea Smoke

07/24/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Ancient Art Revived

River Statues at The Ringling

07/25/2017 By Isabel Lower

No Screens Allowed

Typewriter Socials are the Perfect Mix of Nostalgia and Hipster-Cool

07/24/2017 By Rick Morgan

World Premiere

Asolo Rep Goes Wild with World Premiere of The Jungle Book

07/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Love Means Trouble

Sarasota Opera Season: Women on the Verge

07/21/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey Shines at Florida Studio Theatre

07/20/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 20-26

07/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Designer Amy Sussman on How a Beauty Routine Doesn't Always Need a Luxe Price Tag

07/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Tervis' Todd Lohrenz

07/21/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

What I’m Crushing On

Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

07/14/2017 With Terrance Leaser

Farm to Face

Talking With Natural Beauty Queen Tata Harper

07/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop to It

July's Best Shopping Deals

07/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

Margaritaville Moves to Bradenton

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Luxury Living

Which Local Zip Codes Are Among Florida’s Priciest?

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

07/14/2017 With Terrance Leaser

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Sporting Life in Laurel Oak Estates

07/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

No Screens Allowed

Typewriter Socials are the Perfect Mix of Nostalgia and Hipster-Cool

07/24/2017 By Rick Morgan

The Beast Within

Sensational Spirited Contenders Compete to Star as Sea Cow Snooty

07/18/2017 By Rick Morgan

Save Our Sea Turtles

Heads Up: Our Beach Furniture is Interfering with Sea Turtle Nesting Season

07/14/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Making Waves

Ginger, a Sarasota Bay Dolphin, is Spotted With New Calf

07/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

At the Car Wash

It's All in the Details: Johnny's Car Wash Celebrates 60th Anniversary

07/12/2017 By Rick Morgan

Family Fun Guide

The Best Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota-Manatee

07/11/2017 Edited by Ilene Denton

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe