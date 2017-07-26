  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

These love stories ended in "I do."

By Stephanie Hagan 7/26/2017 at 4:50pm Published in the August 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Cecilia kevin 042 sml60x

Cecilia Narcio and Kevin Masrejian

Image: Binaryflips Photography

Cecilia kevin 080 1 pmc46w

Image: Binaryflips Photography

Cecilia kevin 099 1 dojtr0

Image: Binaryflips Photography 

Cecilia Narcio & Kevin Masrejian

Wedding Planner: The Perfect Settings
Photography: Binaryflips

Cecilia and Kevin were on separate Florida vacations when they locked eyes in a reggae bar near Destin. They spoke briefly but didn’t exchange phone numbers. Then, three months later, they ran into each other in Nashville, where they both lived. They’ve been together ever since and moved to Sarasota a few years ago. She’s a registered nurse for a plastic surgeon and he’s a senior account executive for Vaco Talent Solutions.

The two wanted a wedding that was romantic—“very Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Cecilia says—and that also reflected their backgrounds. “My husband is half Armenian and half Russian, and I’m Spanish, so I wanted to bring in our different cultures,” Cecilia says. They chose the Ringling Museum courtyard for their venue. “It’s intimate and private, and it felt comfortable but elegant, magical and European,” she says. Cecilia says she’ll never forget dancing under the stars—including joining in an Armenian group dance—in the courtyard with family and friends.

Amynickwedding 6216 cpennenga dsbnmc

Amy Nance and Nick Dow

Image: Cat Pennenga

Amynickwedding 3688 cpennenga bauihb

Image: Cat Pennenga 

Amynickwedding 6770 cpennenga 1 polodr

Image: Cat Pennenga 

Amy Nance & Nick Dow

Photography: Cat Pennenga

Amy, a writer, and Nick, a carpenter and jazz musician, knew they wanted a very personal wedding that would complement the beauty of Selby Gardens. “We thought of our wedding as a story we were telling about ourselves and our family,” Amy says.

They included a sand ceremony for Amy’s two children, symbolizing the families coming together, and a wishing tree hung with guests’ hand-written notes. The couple handcrafted some items, including personalized tarot place cards. Amy, who says she wanted to make a bold statement, donned a dress inspired by singer Stevie Nicks, along with dark-colored nail polish and blue booties as her “something blue.” “In the end, [our wedding] was everything we wanted it to be,” she says.

Screen shot 2017 06 26 at 3 dpocul

Jamie Murdick and Mark Coppens

Image: Binaryflips Photography

Ringling rose garden jmwed 085 1 kf9v5c

Image: Binaryflips Photography

Ringling rose garden jmwed 081 1 pw0ree

Image: Binaryflips Photography

Jamie Murdick & Mark Coppens

Wedding Planner: SRQTees Events
Photography: Binaryflips

Jamie and Mark were working in the defense industry when they met in a smoky bar in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Two years later, Mark proposed to Jamie in Tel Aviv, Israel, on a jetty on the Mediterranean Sea. “We were watching sailboats and people running about, and when I turned to him he was on one knee,” Jamie says.

The couple, now a husband-and-wife real estate team living in Sarasota, had a Great Gatsby-inspired wedding at The Ringling featuring pearls, ostrich feathers, framed F. Scott Fitzgerald quotes and lots of champagne. They also nodded to Sarasota’s circus heritage by featuring two circus performers at the reception. The two love the Ringling’s rose garden, so they had the ceremony there. And instead of stressing out, says Jamie, throughout the process, “We were two best friends planning the party of a lifetime.”

Alicia brian wedding tomlinson 0832 dctrsg

Alicia King and Brian Robinson

Image: Tara Tomlinson

Alicia brian wedding tomlinson 0580 ii5r0p

Image: Tara Tomlinson

Alicia brian wedding tomlinson 3688 jqqcbs

Image: Tara Tomlinson

Alicia King & Brian Robinson

Photography: Tara Tomlinson

Alicia and Brian grew up in Venice and went to the same middle school, high school and college. But they didn’t meet until they’d both graduated from the University of Florida and returned to the area. Eventually, Brian, an engineer, asked his friend Lee, who’s Alicia’s brother-in-law, to introduce him to her. Brian proposed to Alicia on the couple’s boat’s maiden voyage, then surprised her by inviting her family and friends to a celebration at Pop’s in Venice—he even flew in her best friend from Houston. “He did a good job,” Alicia says. Public relations executive Alicia (who’s also this magazine’s shopping columnist) planned the couple’s Phillippi Estate ceremony and reception herself. “We wanted an elegant, vintage Florida feel,” she says, “and you get that with the 1920s mansion.” Her favorite moment? “Having all my family and friends there. You could feel the love radiating from the room.” —Megan McDonald

00173 kalynne gabe secondshooter bw td5o9h

Kalynne Cuza and Gabriel Galan

Image: Gabriele Noziglia

00659 kalynne gabe color g7e5dc

Image: Gabriele Noziglia

01204 kalynne gabe color 1 zj2r5t

Image: Gabriele Noziglia

Kalynne Cuza & Gabriel Galan

Wedding Planner: Maria Brady
Photography: Gabriele Noziglia

Kalynne and Gabriel have been together since they met as teenagers at Cardinal Mooney High School. Both went to Florida State University, then completed their postgraduate education in Miami. (She attended University of Miami and he went to Barry University.)  Kalynne, a CPA, and Gabriel, a physician, selected The Oaks Country Club for their venue and embraced a Great Gatsby theme. “My vision was to fill the room with 1920s glam,” Kalynne says. That included plenty of sparkles and gold, from antique gold mirror tables to gold flower vases and gold-sequined bridesmaids’ dresses. Their wedding began with a speakeasy-inspired cocktail hour with 1920s piano music and ended with a twist: Kalynne and Gabriel are both Cuban and decided to have a “La Hora Loca,” an hour where guests donned crazy masks, hats, noisemakers and glow sticks while dancing to high-energy music.

Ceremony 0267 miniff

Kati Angel and Cory Bell

Image: Alicia Thompson

Ceremony 0113 1 xwsrbh

Image: Alicia Thompson

Reception 0386 2 oeeuch

Image: Alicia Thompson

Kati Angel & Cory Bell

Wedding Planner: Jennifer Matteo
Photography: Alicia Thompson

Trucks don’t come to mind as wedding decor, but hair stylist Kati Angel and construction foreman Cory Bell made them a sentimental part of their “Southern Bohemian” celebration. Cory’s father collects and restores trucks, and their wedding, at the father’s home east of I-75, included restored tractors and two vintage trucks.

“I told [wedding planner] Jennifer I love wild flowers and color, especially mustard,” says Kati. They even draped the trucks with bouquets of wildflowers. During the ceremony, Kati stood in front of her father’s 1955 Ford truck and Cory was in front of his father’s 1950 GMC truck.

“After we said ‘I do,’ we rode off on his father’s rare two-seater tractor, a 1953 IH Farmall International Harvester Model B,” Kati says. During the reception, guests enjoyed a pickle bar, an oyster shucking station, a mac and cheese bar and a La Dona Donuts doughnut wall.

Filed under
weddings
Show Comments

Related Content

Sugar Stories

Julie Deffense Brings Her Wedding Cake Business to Sarasota

03/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Kid-Friendly Cuisine

Eight Great Restaurants to Take Your Kids

07/26/2017 By Rick Morgan

Queue Up for 'Cue

Review: Sublime Smoked Meats at Brick’s

07/26/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Mad for Mangoes

In Praise of Mangoes, the Ultimate Summer Fruit

07/26/2017 By Ilene Denton

Food & Wine

The Best Siesta Key Beach Eats

07/26/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

3:50pm By Rick Morgan

Laws of the Jungle

A Walk Through the Wild at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

3:13pm By Rick Morgan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 27-Aug. 2

9:33am By Ilene Denton

Heat Index

Farewell, My Friend

07/26/2017 By Barbara Strauss

Hot Flash

Dog Days Theatre Aims to Provide New Shows This Summer

07/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

A&E Insider

Posed, a New Photography Exhibit, Opens at The Ringling

07/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Retail Therapy

Soft Surroundings is Coming to the Mall at UTC

10:23am By Heather Dunhill

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Platinum 100

The 2017 Platinum 100

07/26/2017 By Staff

Platinum 100

Singular Sensations from Sarasota's Platinum 100 Stores

07/26/2017 By Ilene Denton and Alicia King Robinson

Home Dream Home

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

In the Glow

Designer Amy Sussman on How a Beauty Routine Doesn't Always Need a Luxe Price Tag

07/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

In the Doghouse

Local Architects, Builders Collaborate on Project for Humane Society of Manatee County

3:07pm By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

Construction Begins on The Preserve at West Villages, Medallion Home presents Waverly

3:06pm By Staff

Architectural Accolades

Five Sarasota Architects Honored with AIA Florida’s Annual Design Awards

2:51pm By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Remodeled Old Beauty in Southside Village

11:09am By Robert Plunket

Home Dream Home

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

History

The Cottages of Cortez

07/26/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

3:50pm By Rick Morgan

Laws of the Jungle

A Walk Through the Wild at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

3:13pm By Rick Morgan

Team Sarasota

Meet the New Starting Five on the City Commission

07/26/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Heat Index

Farewell, My Friend

07/26/2017 By Barbara Strauss

Heat Index

Five Cool Local Pools

07/26/2017 By Emma Burke

Heat Index

How Frequent Are Local Shark Attacks?

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe