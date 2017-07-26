  1. Arts & Entertainment
Posed, a New Photography Exhibit, Opens at The Ringling

The Ringling’s new exhibit illuminates the art of the portrait.

By Kay Kipling 7/26/2017 at 8:00am Published in the August 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Snitzer sm xejoj0

Herb Snitzer, Louis Armstrong (Such Sweet Thunder portfolio), 1960, gelatin silver print

Image: Courtesy The Ringling

Those who go before the camera can reveal far more than their outward appearance, says Chris Jones, curator of Posed, an exhibition of photographic portraits on view at The Ringling.

“Looking at all the different ways we comport ourselves for the camera, and the way photographers pose us, and how others perceive us, gives us insight into their inner beings,” says Jones, associate curator of photography and exhibitions at The Ringling. “All portraiture does that.”

Arbus m9x9ch

Diane Arbus, Woman with her Baby Monkey, 1971, gelatin silver print

Image: Courtesy The Ringling

The exhibit presents portrait photographs from the museum’s permanent collection by a wide variety of artists, from the turn of the 20th century to its end. Some of the faces—artist Diego Rivera, writer Truman Capote, musician Louis Armstrong—are well-known. Others, like the woman in a black and white Diane Arbus image posed with her baby monkey, are strangers to us. But in every case, says Jones, “We infer something about the sitter; we are expecting to read them.”

And he adds that when the subject is famous, our preconceptions also play a role in how we react to the photograph. “Photography is ostensibly a democratic medium, but there is still a difference in how we look at celebrities and at ourselves, ordinary people,” he notes.

Warhol e8swut

Andy Warhol, Johnson, Jay, 1971, Polaroid

Image: Courtesy The Ringling

In addition, the photographer, no matter what his or her approach to the medium, controls the outcome in ways we may not realize. As Jones says, “Even the Polaroids from the Andy Warhol collection when he was just obsessively chronicling his entourage—they have a candidness to them, and an intimate feel, but also you can see how Warhol was presenting them and arranging them and the world around them to project the image he wanted.”

The exhibit will remain on view through Oct. 29.

In this Article

The Ringling

Museum 5401 Bay Shore Road

The internationally recognized John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art features European (especially Baroque), American and Asian art. Cà d’Zan is the Ringli...

