A Funky Buddha Tasting Menu, Fourth Friday at the Downtown Village, and More Local Dining Events

...including a mac 'n' cheese bar at JDub's and macaron ice cream sandwiches.

By Katherine Flanders 7/25/2017 at 9:43am

Beer friends kteahh

Image: Shutterstock

Funky Buddha Brewery Debuts at Square 1

July 25

Square 1 and the Funky Buddha Brewery are making their relationship official this week and offering a beer-pairing showcase dinner to celebrate. Funky Buddha offers unique beers like their summer inspired Blueberry Cobbler Ale (made with real blueberries) and signature Floridian (German-style wheat with notes of citrus). Try seven tasty brews as you work your way through Square 1's five-course prix fixe menu that showcases the distinct flavors of Funky Buddha. Spots are limited, so be sure to make a reservation.

Mac 'n’ Cheese Bar at JDub’s

July 25

What’s better than a macaroni and cheese bar, complete with toppings? An all you can eat macaroni and cheese bar for only $10, that’s what. Come up with better plans. We’ll wait.

Fourth Friday at the Downtown Village

July 28

Eat, shop, and relax in Fruitville’s Historic Downtown Village on Saturday night. The brightly painted storefronts will offer live outdoor music, food trucks, guest vendors and more! Don’t miss out on Mexican fare from Ri Quisimo food truck or fresh made hand rolls from Kam’s Bubble Tea and Sushi. For dessert, Sophia’s Fine Foods will be making the Instagram-famous rolled Thai ice cream—a perfect treat for a hot July night!

Mini Beerfest at 210 Tavern

July 29

Clear your calendar this Saturday, because you won’t want to miss the lineup of breweries at the first ever Fruitville Mini Beerfest. No admission fee is required for access to discounted full-pour brews from Big Top, Cycle, Funky Buddha, Green Bench and JDub's breweries. Listen to live music while you chow down on food from Mission BBQ, and finish it all off with ice cream from Bradenton’s Lickity Splits. Bring some chairs to this rain-or-shine event, you’ll want to be there a while.

A la Mode Macaron Pop-Up at Perq Coffee Bar

July 29

Get your macaron ice cream sandwich on at Perq Coffee Bar this Saturday from noon-3 p.m. or until sold out. This week's flavors: frosted animal cracker, Nutella brownie (Nutella ice cream with gooey brownie pieces) and peanut pie (layer of vanilla and a layer of peanut butter ice cream with crunchy peanut butter pieces and graham cracker). Can't make it Saturday? A la Mode Macaron's macaron tower cakes will be available at Perq starting August 5.

