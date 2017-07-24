  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

World Premiere

Asolo Rep Goes Wild with World Premiere of The Jungle Book

The final show of the 2017-2018 season promises interactive entertainment.

By Kay Kipling 7/24/2017 at 9:35am

Junglebook cropped srzj2k

The Jungle Book is headed our way next summer.

Image: Courtesy Asolo Rep

Fans of the interactive adaptation of Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea (which closed at Asolo Rep just a few weeks ago) will be happy to learn that the show’s co-creators, Craig Francis and Rick Miller, are teaming again for another family-friendly show: the world premiere of their version of The Jungle Book, by Nobel Prize winner Rudyard Kipling (perhaps a distant relation of the writer of this article, Kay Kipling).

Kipling’s classic will be presented next June at Asolo Rep by Kidoons and WYRD Productions in association with the 20K Collective and takes the same multimedia theatrical approach as Leagues. The play will incorporate poetry from the original, mixed with immersive video and technology, to take audiences to the jungles where Mowgli the man-Cub, Baloo the bear, Kaa the Snake and other beloved characters come to life.

Co-creator (and co-director) Miller says that while the Mowgli stories have been adapted for film and TV before, there are other, less-told stories in The Jungle Book and The Second Jungle Book about “different animals from around the world,” including an Alaskan fur seal and a manatee. So even those who think they know The Jungle Book well may find some surprises on tap.

Rick miller headshot xiayyw

Show co-creator Rick Miller

Image: Courtesy Asolo Rep

Again as with Leagues, a small cast will tackle a variety of roles onstage. Francis says they will “manipulate lights, shadows and fabric to create different natural, unnatural and theatrical environments.”

Craig francis headshot dkpsdj

Co-creator Craig Francis

Image: Courtesy Asolo Rep

The theater company has been presenting these family-friendly shows the past couple of seasons, with Leagues and, in 2016, the circus-themed Hetty Feather. Another family-oriented show is promised for 2019 as well.

The show’s design team includes Astrid Janson (set, props and costumes), Debashis Sinha (sound and music design) and Andre du Toit (lighting design), as well as Irina Litvinkeno (video design), whose work helped summon up the world of Twenty Thousand Leagues.

Season subscriptions for the 2017-18 season are on sale now, available at the Asolo Rep box office, online at asolorep.org, or by calling (941) 351-8000 or (800) 361-8388.

Filed under
The Jungle Book, asolo rep
Show Comments

Related Content

Heart Beat

Beatsville Premieres at Asolo Rep This Month

04/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea Takes a Multimedia Journey

06/12/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's The Little Foxes Hits All the Right Marks

03/27/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Gary W. Sweetman

Preview

New Dog Days Theatre Heats Up This Summer

07/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Food & Wine

The Best Siesta Key Beach Eats

12:00am By Marsha Fottler

Oodles of Noodles

State Street's Newest Offering: Monday Night Ramen

07/25/2017 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Funky Buddha Tasting Menu, Fourth Friday at the Downtown Village, and More Local Dining Events

07/25/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Super Smoker

10 Bucks or Less: Sea Smoke

07/24/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Ancient Art Revived

River Statues at The Ringling

07/25/2017 By Isabel Lower

No Screens Allowed

Typewriter Socials are the Perfect Mix of Nostalgia and Hipster-Cool

07/24/2017 By Rick Morgan

World Premiere

Asolo Rep Goes Wild with World Premiere of The Jungle Book

07/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Love Means Trouble

Sarasota Opera Season: Women on the Verge

07/21/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey Shines at Florida Studio Theatre

07/20/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 20-26

07/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Designer Amy Sussman on How a Beauty Routine Doesn't Always Need a Luxe Price Tag

07/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Tervis' Todd Lohrenz

07/21/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

What I’m Crushing On

Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

07/14/2017 With Terrance Leaser

Farm to Face

Talking With Natural Beauty Queen Tata Harper

07/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop to It

July's Best Shopping Deals

07/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

Margaritaville Moves to Bradenton

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Luxury Living

Which Local Zip Codes Are Among Florida’s Priciest?

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

07/14/2017 With Terrance Leaser

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Sporting Life in Laurel Oak Estates

07/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

No Screens Allowed

Typewriter Socials are the Perfect Mix of Nostalgia and Hipster-Cool

07/24/2017 By Rick Morgan

The Beast Within

Sensational Spirited Contenders Compete to Star as Sea Cow Snooty

07/18/2017 By Rick Morgan

Save Our Sea Turtles

Heads Up: Our Beach Furniture is Interfering with Sea Turtle Nesting Season

07/14/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Making Waves

Ginger, a Sarasota Bay Dolphin, is Spotted With New Calf

07/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

At the Car Wash

It's All in the Details: Johnny's Car Wash Celebrates 60th Anniversary

07/12/2017 By Rick Morgan

Family Fun Guide

The Best Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota-Manatee

07/11/2017 Edited by Ilene Denton

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe