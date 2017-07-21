What I Wear to Work: Tervis' Todd Lohrenz

Todd Lohrenz outside Tervis' Venice HQ. Image: Alicia King Robinson

Todd Lohrenz, the creative director for Tervis, can describe his style in three words: jeans, shirt and shoes. Quirky and cool, he’s the guy that everyone wants to hang around. The Chicago native’s no-effort-required style is centered around brands that are genuine and have heritage. Read more as this humorous Cubs fan drops hints on his style tip for men and unveils his favorite fashion icon.

WHO: Todd Lohrenz, 53, creative director at the Venice-based Tervis

WHAT I DO: Somewhere in my job description, it says that I help guide the development and execution of content to ensure that the Tervis brand tone and message is consistent across all internal and external channels. What that really means is that I get to work with extremely talented people and make pretty pictures and snappy videos that tell the world about this really cool drinkware company from Florida.

FAVORITE ASPECT OF THE JOB? That I get to do what I do for a product that people genuinely love and carry with them all day every day—in the car, at the office, at the beach, the gym—is pretty cool and makes the job a bit easier. But there’s also the interesting challenge of telling the Tervis story to those folks outside of Florida who don’t know a thing about us. Of course, there’s [also] the extremely generous employee discount and the fact that I get to live in Florida, as well. So I guess I don’t really have one favorite aspect.

FAVORITE CAMPAIGN I’VE WORKED ON: We just recently finished up a little road show to introduce our new stainless steel tumblers with designs by Tervis. I say "little" because we kept it local, going to places like Snook Haven, a genuine Florida fish camp right down the road from Tervis headquarters; Calusa Brewing, a new local brewery that’s serving terrific fresh brews in a great taproom; and St. Pete Shuffleboard Club, the world’s largest shuffleboard club, that’s been around for 93 years.

We took a vintage airstream with us, which functioned as our home base for the tour, and met some great folks, hung out with some longtime loyal fans, made some new fans and spread some news and some good cheer in our part of Florida. The amount of content in the form of videos and still images we were able to create from our “Hotter. Colder. Way Cooler Tour.” was incredible.

MY STYLE: Jeans, shirt and shoes. Virtually everything I have is pretty much the same and goes with everything else, so I literally wear the same thing every day. I know people like to say that their style is effortless, but mine truly requires no effort whatsoever.

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED? As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to appreciate that little bit of elastic or spandex that they’ve been adding to denim. I don’t think I’d be able to go back to jeans that didn’t have it. I also seem to have acquired a lot more shoes that don’t have laces. So, yeah, pants that stretch and shoes that don’t need to be tied...not sure if that’s evolving or devolving.

FAVORITE DESIGNERS: I don’t have a specific favorite fashion designer, but I do tend to buy brands that are genuine and have some heritage and a story that’s authentic and interesting, as opposed to being flashy or in your face. I’m thinking brands like Frye, Sperry, Seavees and Stance—which, coincidentally, also seem to have great websites that tell their brand stories wonderfully.

MY GO-TO ITEMS: Fitted Cubs hat and Sperry flip flops.

WHOSE STYLE INSPIRES YOU? If I could, I’d dress like Jeff Bridges as The Dude from The Big Lebowski all the time, but that’s not really possible. I’ve been wearing Persol sunglasses for quite some time simply because I saw an old ad that showed an even older picture of Steve McQueen wearing them. So I guess an old ad is my inspiration.

FAVORITE ITEM I OWN: My Chicago Cubs Cooperstown collection hat.

STYLE TIP FOR MEN: Listen to your wife or girlfriend when they tell you to throw that 20-year-old pair of sweatpants away. Sure, you probably had it way before you knew them, but they really do just have your best interest in mind.

FOR A NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN, I WOULD WEAR: A brightly colored shirt so the Uber driver can easily spot me. A close second would be reading glasses for reading menus and beer lists in dark restaurants.

Todd is wearing 7 For All Mankind raw selvedge jeans, a Wrangler retro shirt, Frye chukkas, belt by Banana Republic, Chicago Cubs New Era hat, bag from Write-On Sarasota, Persol sunglasses, Ray Ban glasses and Cub socks by ’47 Brand.

A Florida native, Alicia King Robinson is the director of public relations at Sarasota-based ThreeSixOh Public Relations and the blogger behind New Version of You. Her love of fashion and eye for stylish living began at an early age. Meant to inspire, she explores fashion and the evolution and ever-changing versions of ourselves with style-inspired content.