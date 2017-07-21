  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

In the Glow

Designer Amy Sussman on How a Beauty Routine Doesn't Always Need a Luxe Price Tag

Amy Sussman has her finger on the pulse of all things cool, and her beauty routine is no exception.

By Heather Dunhill 7/21/2017 at 11:56am

Fullsizerender kf0maj

Amy Sussman

Image: Courtesy Amy Sussman

Amy Sussman is one of those women who is as intelligent and witty as she is beautiful—always fashionably put together, with her finger on the pulse of what's cool and interesting right now. 

But Amy's not just a pretty face.  Since retiring from her successful Miami real estate career and relocating to Sarasota five years ago, she's become actively involved in our community. Among other commitments, she's served as the VP of the Cotillion Club of Sarasota for two years running. Her hubby Ken attends all of the dances, and the duo find joy in teaching the 250 children that attend each dance the finer points of manners (I just love this!).  As Amy says, "It’s astounding to see children as young as eighth grade learn how to navigate dinner party conversation and excuse themselves from the table when appropriate. Everyone should know how to have lunch with their boss and clients by the time they graduate from high school."

And Amy's home is as stylish as she is. She has an innate talent for arranging every thing just right, and she's assisted more than a few friends with their spaces. So, recently, she launched a design company called Adorn Interiors Inc.  "Adorn is where I can bring my expertise to private clients and either do a top-to-bottom, whole-house renovation, or just help someone create a more personal environment for themselves," she explains. 

So now that you know Amy, here's what I learned from her beauty routine—including how not everything needs to come with a luxury price tag.  

Describe your morning makeup routine.

My morning routine has always been fairly simple, but within the past year, it’s become almost pure Zen. First thing I do is pull my hair back and wash my face with Cetaphil cleanser. I follow up with a lot of Cetaphil Face Lotion. Then I head out to make myself a Nespresso and drink some water.

My makeup routine for morning is fairly simple as well. I add two squirts of sunscreen from either Dr. Morgan O’Donoghue’s office or Neutrogena. Right now, with summer in full bloom, I add Bobbi Brown pot rouge for lips and cheeks to my cheeks in Fresh Melon. This is the most fabulous color and looks good on almost everyone—I force my friends to try it all the time. On top of this I add two dots of Tom Ford Illuminating Primer, which gives my face a nice glow. I may or may not curl my lashes, and then it’s some ChapStick for a base on my mouth. By the time I’m in my car getting to my day I will add either a Tom Ford lip balm in L’Odissea or a Mac Patentpolish Lip Pencil Crayon in Revved Up (it's really fat), which is a collab with the singer Ellie Goulding.

For evening, I add a little Chanel Vita Lumiere Aqua Tent Parfait Ultra Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup with SPF 15. Whoa, I’m exhausted from just saying that.  I only put it where I need a little extra coverage. I also add Sisely Phtyo Eye Twist Pencil in black. It’s a big fat pencil that adds some drama to your eyes quickly. I finish off with YSL Shocking Mascara in Brown. 

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

My mom was not in to makeup at all. She had a ton of it but she never used it. I asked her to help me out with learning about it, but she basically said "No way, don’t wear it." So I saved up $50 of baby-sitting money when I was in seventh grade and was dropped at the Jacobson's store at my local mall in the midwest. My bestie at that time was starting to wear Clinique, so I was familiar with the brand. I went to the makeup counter and found a very pretty, natural-looking woman and told her my story. She was totally amazing. Now that I think of it, it was probably just as gratifying for her to hook me up with my first makeup. She had me purchase a bar of soap, clarifying lotion and the toner, as well as an eye pencil from Estee Lauder in a neutral brown, and she told me to get an eyelash curler and mascara at the drugstore. Even in seventh grade, a lot of the girls were coming to school in full war paint, so I felt fortunate that the less-is-more aesthetic got to me first.  

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

As you get through your early years and become more confident, you realize that caring for yourself in a genuine way—eating well, thinking positive thoughts and slapping a smile on your face—goes a long way toward making you feel terrific. To me, surrounding myself with intelligent friends with curious minds and a lack of silly drama is soul quenching. My girlfriends make my life so rich and fabulous.

Any treatments you outsource?

I have a great facialist named Pia Simonson at Center for Sight in Sarasota whom I adore. She makes sure my face is clean and ready for anything. I always fall asleep in her bed and wake up feeling and looking great, which doesn’t always happen after a facial. I make regular appointments for my husband and teenage son as well. Clean skin is always in style.

I also have a dermatologist in Miami named Manjula Jegosothy that I’ve known since we were in our late 20s and early 30s. She travels the world and looks at every innovation happening in skincare with regard to technology, products, etc. Dr. Jegosothy did a laser treatment on my face a few years ago that basically took my red Irish cheeks I inherited off my face and allows me to be foundation-free with my makeup routine during the day.       

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

Since I tossed out every single skincare and makeup item this year due to an allergy and started fresh, I only purchased items that were top-rated by Vogue editors and several other sites. I now remove my makeup every evening with Neutrogena face and makeup cleansing towelettes. Then I cleanse my face with Cetaphil and either add a very rich emollient cream (La Mer) if I am out West or in a cold dry climate. If I'm in the humid tropics, I don't add anything. Again, I am a fan of clean skin that can breathe.

I also recommend exfoliating your face and body at least three times per week. In the shower, I use a Clarisonic for my face with a little Cetaphil, and sometimes, breaking all the rules, I use LaMer The Body Refiner on my body and face. It has diamond dust in it and leaves a sparkle behind that is really pretty. Just be careful not to get the diamond dust in or around your eyes. 

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

My signature is Eau des Merveilles from Hermes. It is a clean, pretty scent that has no flowers in it, but reads high energy—like me! It finishes soft and powdery.

More women should…

Be kind to themselves. 

Filed under
skincare, makeup, in the glow
Show Comments

Related Content

In the Glow

Former Model Turned Financial Professional Rochelle Nigri Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Sarasota Dynamo Renee Phinney Talks Beauty

04/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Rosé Wine Dinner, a Beach Market, Sustainable Seafood and More Great Local Dining Events

07/19/2017 By Staff

Don't Want None Unless You Got Bundts, Hon

Nothing Bundt Cakes Opens on Fruitville Road

07/19/2017 By Megan McDonald

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Mad for Mangos

Recipe: Mango Chutney

07/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Love Means Trouble

Sarasota Opera Season: Women on the Verge

1:40pm By Kay Kipling

Review

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey Shines at Florida Studio Theatre

07/20/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 20-26

07/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

The Beast Within

Sensational Spirited Contenders Compete to Star as Sea Cow Snooty

07/18/2017 By Rick Morgan

Preview

For International Dance Students, Sarasota Summer Is Intensive

07/18/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Designer Amy Sussman on How a Beauty Routine Doesn't Always Need a Luxe Price Tag

11:56am By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Tervis' Todd Lohrenz

10:00am By Alicia King Robinson

What I’m Crushing On

Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

07/14/2017 With Terrance Leaser

Farm to Face

Talking With Natural Beauty Queen Tata Harper

07/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop to It

July's Best Shopping Deals

07/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

Margaritaville Moves to Bradenton

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Luxury Living

Which Local Zip Codes Are Among Florida’s Priciest?

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

07/14/2017 With Terrance Leaser

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Sporting Life in Laurel Oak Estates

07/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

The Beast Within

Sensational Spirited Contenders Compete to Star as Sea Cow Snooty

07/18/2017 By Rick Morgan

Save Our Sea Turtles

Heads Up: Our Beach Furniture is Interfering with Sea Turtle Nesting Season

07/14/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Making Waves

Ginger, a Sarasota Bay Dolphin, is Spotted With New Calf

07/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

At the Car Wash

It's All in the Details: Johnny's Car Wash Celebrates 60th Anniversary

07/12/2017 By Rick Morgan

Family Fun Guide

The Best Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota-Manatee

07/11/2017 Edited by Ilene Denton

Lionfish Safari

This Weekend's Lionfish Derby Combines Hunting and Environmental Conservation

07/07/2017 By Rick Morgan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe