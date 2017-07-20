  1. Arts & Entertainment
Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 20-26

Snooty’s Birthday Bash at the South Florida Museum, Friday Fest at the Van Wezel, the Bradentucky Bombers and more.

By Ilene Denton 7/20/2017 at 1:17pm

Kettle of fish vccgpm

Kettle of Fish headlines the free Van Wezel Friday Fest party.

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Van Wezel Friday Fest: Kettle of Fish

July 21

Kettle of Fish brings its high-energy blend of blues, funk and soul to the Van Wezel for the performing arts hall’s free monthly Friday Fest outdoor party on the bayfront lawn. Free admission, and plenty of food and drink for purchase. And don’t worry about the weather; if it rains, the fun moves indoors. 

Snooty the manatee south florida aquarium 2 s6omdq

Snooty.

Image: Courtesy South Florida Museum

Snooty's 69th Birthday Bash & Wildlife Festival

July 22

Everybody’s favorite manatee is turning 69, and the South Florida Museum is pulling out all the stops Saturday with a birthday bash featuring kid-friendly games, a couple dozen wildlife exhibitors, chances to snap your photo with Snooty the Manatee himself and more. The free fun takes place in the museum’s Spanish Plaza; reduced admission to the museum will be offered that day, too. 

Siesta beach volleyball tss4ri

Volleyball on Siesta Beach.

Image: Courtesy visitsarasota.com

USA Volleyball Junior Beach Tour Championships

July 20-25

Head to Siesta Beach today through Tuesday to cheer on more than 400 top youth volleyball teams from across the country who’ve traveled to America’s No. 1 beach for this big, big national tourney.

Show boat san francisco opera photo by cory weaver xfssbh

San Francisco Opera production of Show Boat.

Image: Cory Weaver

San Francisco Opera’s Show Boat

July 23

Sarasota Opera’s HD at the Opera House summer series of filmed performances by many of the world’s great opera, dance and theater companies continues Sunday afternoon with San Francisco Opera’s glorious production of the Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein classic, Show Boat. Everybody, now: Ol’ Man River

Stephanie bastos pc cliff roles usrpuw

Stephanie Bastos

Image: Cliff Roles

Sarasota Contemporary Dance: Timeline

July 20, 21 and 23

SCD artistic director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott’s newest piece, Timeline, is set on and performed by her longtime friend, Stephanie Bastos, who lost part of her leg in a car accident; Bastos will perform the piece with the aid of her prosthetic leg.

Bradentucky Bombers

July 22

And, for something completely different, our kick-a** hometown female roller-derby team, the Bradentucky Bombers, faces off against the Molly Roger Rollergirls of Melbourne at Astro Skate in Bradenton Saturday afternoon.

