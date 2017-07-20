Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 20-26

Kettle of Fish headlines the free Van Wezel Friday Fest party. Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

July 21

Kettle of Fish brings its high-energy blend of blues, funk and soul to the Van Wezel for the performing arts hall’s free monthly Friday Fest outdoor party on the bayfront lawn. Free admission, and plenty of food and drink for purchase. And don’t worry about the weather; if it rains, the fun moves indoors.

July 22

Everybody’s favorite manatee is turning 69, and the South Florida Museum is pulling out all the stops Saturday with a birthday bash featuring kid-friendly games, a couple dozen wildlife exhibitors, chances to snap your photo with Snooty the Manatee himself and more. The free fun takes place in the museum’s Spanish Plaza; reduced admission to the museum will be offered that day, too.

Volleyball on Siesta Beach. Image: Courtesy visitsarasota.com

USA Volleyball Junior Beach Tour Championships

July 20-25

Head to Siesta Beach today through Tuesday to cheer on more than 400 top youth volleyball teams from across the country who’ve traveled to America’s No. 1 beach for this big, big national tourney.

San Francisco Opera production of Show Boat. Image: Cory Weaver

July 23

Sarasota Opera’s HD at the Opera House summer series of filmed performances by many of the world’s great opera, dance and theater companies continues Sunday afternoon with San Francisco Opera’s glorious production of the Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein classic, Show Boat. Everybody, now: Ol’ Man River…

Stephanie Bastos Image: Cliff Roles

July 20, 21 and 23

SCD artistic director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott’s newest piece, Timeline, is set on and performed by her longtime friend, Stephanie Bastos, who lost part of her leg in a car accident; Bastos will perform the piece with the aid of her prosthetic leg.

July 22

And, for something completely different, our kick-a** hometown female roller-derby team, the Bradentucky Bombers, faces off against the Molly Roger Rollergirls of Melbourne at Astro Skate in Bradenton Saturday afternoon.