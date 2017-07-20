Weekend Planner
Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 20-26
Snooty’s Birthday Bash at the South Florida Museum, Friday Fest at the Van Wezel, the Bradentucky Bombers and more.
Van Wezel Friday Fest: Kettle of Fish
July 21
Kettle of Fish brings its high-energy blend of blues, funk and soul to the Van Wezel for the performing arts hall’s free monthly Friday Fest outdoor party on the bayfront lawn. Free admission, and plenty of food and drink for purchase. And don’t worry about the weather; if it rains, the fun moves indoors.
Snooty's 69th Birthday Bash & Wildlife Festival
July 22
Everybody’s favorite manatee is turning 69, and the South Florida Museum is pulling out all the stops Saturday with a birthday bash featuring kid-friendly games, a couple dozen wildlife exhibitors, chances to snap your photo with Snooty the Manatee himself and more. The free fun takes place in the museum’s Spanish Plaza; reduced admission to the museum will be offered that day, too.
USA Volleyball Junior Beach Tour Championships
July 20-25
Head to Siesta Beach today through Tuesday to cheer on more than 400 top youth volleyball teams from across the country who’ve traveled to America’s No. 1 beach for this big, big national tourney.
San Francisco Opera’s Show Boat
July 23
Sarasota Opera’s HD at the Opera House summer series of filmed performances by many of the world’s great opera, dance and theater companies continues Sunday afternoon with San Francisco Opera’s glorious production of the Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein classic, Show Boat. Everybody, now: Ol’ Man River…
Sarasota Contemporary Dance: Timeline
July 20, 21 and 23
SCD artistic director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott’s newest piece, Timeline, is set on and performed by her longtime friend, Stephanie Bastos, who lost part of her leg in a car accident; Bastos will perform the piece with the aid of her prosthetic leg.
Bradentucky Bombers
July 22
And, for something completely different, our kick-a** hometown female roller-derby team, the Bradentucky Bombers, faces off against the Molly Roger Rollergirls of Melbourne at Astro Skate in Bradenton Saturday afternoon.