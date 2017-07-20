Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

Row for the Cure raises money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Image: Georges Kyrillos/Shutterstock

This fall, you don’t have to be an elite athlete to get on the water at the 2017 World Rowing Championships. The world rowing event, which is being held at Nathan Benderson Park, will also host a fundraiser benefitting breast cancer awareness non-profit Row for the Cure.

Founded in Portland in 1993, Row for the Cure is a national supporter of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. The organization hosts events all around the country and sees more than 5,000 participants row or paddle in Row for the Cure regattas each year.

After the closing ceremonies of the World Rowing Championships, Row for the Cure will take to the water. Supporters will complete a 500-meter race on the same course used by the world’s most elite rowers, raising money for breast cancer awareness and research in the process.

The majority of funds raised will go directly to Susan G. Komen Florida Suncoast, which supports local breast health programs. This support allows women who would otherwise not have access to screening or treatment to get the help that they need.

According to Max Winitz, media and public relations manager of the 2017 World Rowing Championships, the combination of the two events was a no-brainer for its organizers.

“The final day of the 2017 World Rowing Championships falls on the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” says Winitz. “Our executive director Meredith Scerba felt this would be a tremendous opportunity to team up with Row for the Cure and develop this fun regatta on the final day of the event.”

Participants can choose to row individually on a paddle board or kayak, or to join as a team and row in an eight-person rowing shell or 20-person dragon boat. No experience is required to sign up, and rookies are encouraged to come out for the worthy cause.

With the entry fee for the event, rowers will be provided with all necessary equipment and receive a few perks, including a two-day Championship Weekend ticket to the 2017 World Rowing Championships. The ticket covers the most exciting days of the event, including event finals and medals ceremonies.

Though a lot of interest has been shown for the event so far, there are still many spots available. “We need more people to sign up to help fight this terrible disease,” says Winitz.

Learn more and sign up to Row for the Cure here.