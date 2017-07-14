Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

Terrence Leaser is a Sarasota-based designer and the owner of Terrence Leaser Interiors.

Utermost Sophie Cabinet Image: Courtesy Bee Ridge Lighting

Uttermost Sophie Cabinet

This handcrafted cabinet, shown here in weathered gray with ivory accents and light tan linen backing, fits in all kinds of home styles. It’s perfect for a foyer piece or a flat-screen TV.

Monte Carlo Butterfly Ceiling Fan

This four-bladed, 54-inch indoor/outdoor ceiling fan, finished in brushed steel, makes a great modern statement.

Hubbardton Forge's Cityscape pendant. Image: Courtesy Bee Ridge Lighting

Hubbardton Forge’s Cityscape Pendant

This high-design LED pendant made of burnished steel finish is a showstopper. It’s handcrafted by modern American blacksmiths. Use it over your dining room table for great impact.

Ikea kitchen. Image: Courtesy Courtyard Simply Modern

Contemporary Kitchen

Ikea is one of my favorites, and these custom-installed Ikea cabinets with Kallarp gray-turquoise high-gloss doors can be seen in a new model home by Courtyard Simply Modern in Sarasota. The cabinets have maximum soft-closing drawers and push-magnet opening doors. The color is stunning with almost any color appliances.

Stackable outdoor furniture. Image: Courtesy Terrance Leaser

Stackable Modern Outdoor Furniture

Four chairs and small table all stack into an egg shape design for easy storage. With Florida outdoor living, this can be secured in a small area when out of town. Look for this and other modern outdoor furniture designs at allmodern.com.