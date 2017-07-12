  1. Eat & Drink
Mad for Mangos

Recipe: Mango Chutney

Just in time for mango season, a treasured family recipe from retired USFSM Chancellor Arthur Guilford.

By Ilene Denton 7/12/2017 at 11:19am

Mangoes rdu10t

It's mango season!

Image: Darren Tierney/Shutterstock

Arthur Guilford, the retired regional chancellor of USF Sarasota-Manatee and renowned mango chutney maker, graciously agreed to share his chutney recipe with our readers—just in time to take advantage of the tasty summer fruit.

Guilford says the recipe can be adapted for apple or peach chutney, too. Just substitute three pounds of peeled and cored apples or four pounds of peeled peaches (seeds removed).

“This recipe is actually from my mother-in-law, Helen D. Mills, and modified by me,” he told us. Hence the name.  

Helen's Chutney

3 to 4 pounds mangos, peeled and seed removed

5 cups sugar

4 ounces green ginger root, scraped and sliced in long thin slivers

3 teaspoons chopped garlic

1 pounds dried apricots, cut in strips

1 1/2 cups raisins

1 pint apple cider vinegar

Cook fruit into a sauce; add sugar, ginger and garlic. Cook down to a jam. Stir frequently and from the bottom as this mixture will burn. Carefully pack into small Ball-type jars. Clean rim and put lid in place. Process in a water bath for 15-20 minutes. Remove and cool completely until lids pop and seal. 

