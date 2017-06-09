  1. Fashion & Shopping
This Weekend's Best Sales

Score big with deals at these local stores.

By Katherine Flanders 6/9/2017 at 10:14am

Shopping fu3gnk

Indulge in a little retail therapy this weekend.

Image: Shutterstock

30 Percent Off Jewelry at Scout & Molly's

June 9-11

Take 30 percent off all jewelry at downtown Sarasota's Scout & Molly's and enter to win a $50 gift card.

30 Percent Off Sale Styles at J.Crew

Head to the Mall at University Town Center and get 30 percent off already discounted merchandise.

St. Armands Circle Summer Sidewalk Sale

June 10-11

Snag some great deals (and maybe a tan!) as you walk St. Armands Circle this Saturday and Sunday. 

16th Annual St. Armands Craft Festival

June 10-11

Cut out the middle man and find some Etsy-worthy homemade crafts in person on the Circle this weekend. The Craft Festival boasts over 175 artisans and crafters, so you’ll be sure to find something you can’t live without!

Weddings of Venice Bridal Show

June 11

Head to Venice on Sunday for all your wedding season needs! With free admission and over 40 vendors present, you won’t want to miss it. 

Coquina Beach Market

June 11

Take a Sunday drive to Bradenton’s Coquina Beach and enjoy an outdoor market featuring local artists, jewelry, apparel, health and beauty items and fresh produce.  

