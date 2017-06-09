This Weekend's Best Sales

Indulge in a little retail therapy this weekend. Image: Shutterstock

June 9-11

Take 30 percent off all jewelry at downtown Sarasota's Scout & Molly's and enter to win a $50 gift card.

Head to the Mall at University Town Center and get 30 percent off already discounted merchandise.

June 10-11

Snag some great deals (and maybe a tan!) as you walk St. Armands Circle this Saturday and Sunday.

June 10-11

Cut out the middle man and find some Etsy-worthy homemade crafts in person on the Circle this weekend. The Craft Festival boasts over 175 artisans and crafters, so you’ll be sure to find something you can’t live without!

June 11

Head to Venice on Sunday for all your wedding season needs! With free admission and over 40 vendors present, you won’t want to miss it.

June 11

Take a Sunday drive to Bradenton’s Coquina Beach and enjoy an outdoor market featuring local artists, jewelry, apparel, health and beauty items and fresh produce.