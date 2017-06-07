  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 8-14

The Sarasota Music Festival opens, summer family beach runs start, Bello Nock premieres his summer circus show at the Historic Asolo Theater and more.

By Ilene Denton 6/7/2017 at 9:44am

02.5 bello stage copy ix8hjz

Comic daredevil Bello Nock.

Image: Feld Entertainment

IncrediBello!

June 13-July 29

Expect lots of hair-raising fun when Sarasota’s own circus superstar, Bello Nock—the comic daredevil with the mile-high hair—takes over the Ringling Museum’s Historic Asolo Theater for hour-long shows of IncrediBello! Twice daily through July 29; family-friendly ticket prices.  

Zodiacheads ringling4 dg2kvz

Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

Ai Weiwei Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads

Opening June 9

The Ringling Museum scored big when it got the rights to exhibit Chinese artist and social activist Ai Weiwei’s monumental bronze Zodiac Heads for the coming year. They’re now installed around the pond between the museum’s Center for Asian Art and Sarasota Bay, with an official June 9 opening. Also opening June 9 is Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, with nearly 100 bronze objects dating from the 13th century BCE to the 19th century, on display through Sept. 10 in the Searing Galleries.s

Jasmine choi credit sangwook lee vl2x8k

Jasmine Choi.

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Music Festival

Sarasota Music Festival

June 8, 9, 10 

Top student musicians from around the country are in town for the three-week Sarasota Music Festival, working and performing with a host of renowned professional musicians. Public concerts kick off this weekend with a Thursday afternoon Artist Showcase with faculty musicians; a rare Friday night performance of all six of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti; and a Sunday night concert with guest artist and former Festival student Jasmine Choi (shown here), who is considered one of today’s top flutists. Read our interview with the festival’s new music director, Jeffrey Kahane, here.

Summer family beach runs y67umf

Summer family beach runs.

Image: Courtesy Sarasota County Government

Summer Family Beach Runs

Starting June 13 and 14

It wouldn’t officially be summer without the weekly one-mile family beach runs sponsored by Sarasota County parks and rec, Tuesday evenings at Siesta Public Beach and Wednesdays at Brohard Beach in Venice. One-time registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and the run starts at 6:30; every runner gets a ribbon and an ice pop.  

Sing the film wehzfg

Sing.

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Police Department

Free Outdoor Screening of Sing

June 10

Two reasons for families to celebrate this week: School just got out for the summer, and the Sarasota Police Department is presenting a free screening of the animated movie, Sing, Saturday night at the Robert L. Taylor Community Center. Everybody’s invited; bring your own blanket or lawn chair.

