The Players Promise "Sizzle" with a Summer Series of Shows

The community theater stays busy with a three-show season of comedy and music.

By Kay Kipling 6/7/2017 at 2:41pm

 

Curtain up for a summer season

The Players’ 2016-17 season officially ended in May with the production of Boeing Boeing, but the community theater is keeping things hopping with its Summer Sizzler Series, which kicks off June 14 and continues through Aug. 20.

The three-play summer season comes with a special offer—1 ticket to each show, plus 3 $10 gift cards to Caragiulo’s restaurant, for just $45. And the line-up of shows keeps it light, with comedy and some music in the mix.

First up is James Sherman’s play Beau Jest, finding humor in what happens when a nice Jewish girl named Sarah hires an aspiring actor to portray her nice Jewish boyfriend for a family dinner. He rises to the occasion, but might he also replace her real WASP boyfriend in Sarah’s affections? Onstage June 14-25, the show is directed by Carole Kleinberg and the cast includes Samantha Hall, Jesse Rosenfeld, Anthony Spall, Sara Logan, David Meyersberg and Jeff Cima.

The second show, The Marvelous Wonderettes, runs July 12-23 and takes audience members back in time to the 1958 Springfield High prom, where four girls serenade them with more than 30 hit tunes from the 1950s and 1960s, like “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Lollipop.” Described by The New York Times as “an utter charm bomb.” The Wonderettes are played by Debbie White, Alyssa Goudy, Alana Opie and Jessie Tasetano.

Closing out the Sizzler series is Joseph Kesselring’s comedy classic, Arsenic and Old Lace, about two sweet, lovely, innocent old ladies who just happen to bump off lonely gentlemen guests with a glass of elderberry wine. Throw in a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt and another family member who’s a murderous fugitive, and it’s no wonder “normal” nephew Mortimer Brewster fears for his own sanity. Meg Newsome and Cathy Hansel-Edgerton are the dear old maiden aunts. Onstage Aug. 9-20.

After the three-show series ends, the Players also presents the winner of its new play festival, Connie Schindewolf’s Mammoth Bones, about a guy who discovers such a bone in his yard—and starts to hear the sounds of the ancient creatures. Is it mystical—or merely his meds? The cast includes Judy Glynn, Betty Robinson, Mark Shoemaker, David Meyersburg and Jessie Rosenfeld. Playing Aug. 22-27.

For complete info and tickets, head here.

