Siesta Key Rum Tour, a Summer Dining Showcase and More Local Dining Events

June 7

Pop into Williams-Sonoma on Wednesday for some small bites and drinks at UTC’s A Taste of Summer event. Admission is free, and participating restaurants include BRIO Tuscan Grille, Burger & Beer Joint, Seasons 52, and Sweet Doctors bakery. In addition to great food, enjoy special offers from the restaurants and 10% off any purchase from Williams-Sonoma.

June 7

Start off the summer right with $4 sangrias all night long at the Sarasota Sky Club. Enjoy your sangria while listening to the dynamic duo Souls on Soul for a night of Motown, Funk, and Soul hits that are sure to please. Special priced happy hour drinks will be offered from 6-8.

June 10

Kettle of Fish, voted Best Local Band in the Herald Tribune Reader’s Poll, will have a performance in Motorworks Brewing’s Beer Garden—the largest Beer Garden in Florida! Play around on a 3-hole putting green, 2 bocce ball courts, and over 15 cornhole sets while you enjoy the live music and good brews. There’s no cover charge for this rain-or-shine show, so you can indulge on seasonal brews like the Auto #4 (a pineapple IPA) and a Morita Tequila Imperial Amber Ale. Italian fare will be available from Kites Corner, and the Stuffed! food truck will offer over the top burgers, fries, and grilled cheese sandwiches.

June 10

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow on a tour of the Siesta Key Rum Distillery, where you’ll learn the ins and outs of the rum making process. You’ll be guaranteed samples of the company’s Gold, Spiced, Silver and Toasted Coconut rums, and might even get to try special blends that aren’t available in stores, depending on availability. Tours are free, with shot glasses and bottles of rum available for purchase.

June 10

Bring your motorcycles down to Palmer Boulevard for a bikini bike wash and pizza night co-hosted by Seventh Gear Productions and Pizza SRQ. Riding wild not your style? The award winning pizza restaurant will be offering $2 bottles and drafts, food specials, raffles and a DJ no matter what you roll up in.

June 11

JDub’s Brewing Company & Tap Room will be hosting a family-friendly pig roast on its newly-constructed outdoor patio. Just $5 will get you all you can eat (JDub's Mug Club Members eat free). Head down and try some refreshing summertime brews with the whole family.