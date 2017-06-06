Recipe: How to Make Caesar's Deviled Eggs from Muse at the Ringling

Caesar's Deviled Eggs Image: Muse at the Ringling

As many do, this recipe has an interesting backstory. The inspiration for it goes back to 2006 at the grand opening of DeVito, in South Beacah, a restaurant co-owned by actor Danny DeVito. Francis Casciato, who was the chef there at the time, says celebrity chef Rachael Ray pestered DeVito to add an Italian deviled egg item to the menu, and DeVito promised her it would happen. Five years and a few restaurants later, Chef Casciato created an adaptation of Ray's own deviled eggs recipe to add to the menu to at Muse at the Ringling. The recipe, called Caesar's Deviled Eggs, puts an Italian-style spin on classic deviled eggs.

Caesar’s Deviled Eggs

Recipe courtesy of Chef Francis Casciato at TableSeide Restaurant Group

Yield: 1 dozen deviled eggs

For the filling:

6 large whole eggs, hard cooked, peeled

1 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. brown anchovy

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup Dijon mustard

6 cloves roasted garlic

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. Tabasco sauce

1 tsp. lemon juice

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Half a head of romaine lettuce, sliced into thin ribbons, for garnish

Garlic croutons, crushed, for garnish

Trim a very small slice off of the tips of the egg, cut the egg in half in a north and south direction. They should stand flat on the trimmed ends, like little cups. Remove the yellow yolks, then gently grate them on a microplane into the mixing bowl.

Combine the garlic, anchovy, vinegar, lemon juice, Tabasco, Worcestershire, Dijon mustard and Parmesan cheese in a food processor, then puree till smooth. Gently fold the mayonnaise into the shaved yolks and mix just to combine. Fold in the anchovy puree, then set mixture aside to refrigerate for 2-3 hours. Reserve a half-cup of the filling that will get used for the presentation.

To assemble, scoop a 1 tablespoon of the yolk mix into each egg white. Spread a thin line of the leftover filling across your serving platter from one end to the other. Place the eggs on the line about half an inch apart. Top each egg with a pinch of the romaine ribbons. Sprinkle the eggs and the plate with crushed croutons. Serve and enjoy.