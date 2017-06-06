  1. Home & Real Estate
A Bird Key Home is Sarasota County’s Priciest Residential Sale of 2017

The Mizner-influenced estate sold for $6.35 million on June 1.

By Ilene Denton 6/6/2017 at 11:02am

467 meadow lark drive 1 vbd190

467 Meadow Lark Drive

Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders and Company

It took just 10 days from first viewing to contract for a Spanish Revival estate on Bird Key to sell on June 1 for $6.35 million—making it the highest priced residential sale of 2017 to date in Sarasota County.  

The residence at 467 Meadow Lark Drive, which was featured in a national home magazine in 2013, was designed by architect Cliff Scholz in the Addison Mizer-Palm Beach style and built by home builder Mike Collingwood in 1999. Among its old-World materials are cypress wood, Esmeralda marble and textured coral stone. It has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths in 6,500-plus square feet of living space and sits on 143 feet of bayfront, with city skyline views. The buyers are a Canadian couple who have owned a second home on one of the area’s keys for years.

“They pulled up and instantly knew they were going to buy this house,” says listing agent Marcia Salkin of Michael Saunders and Company. (Reid Murphy of Developer’s Realty was the selling agent.) “When you do Mizner and you do it right, it never goes out of style—in fact, it gets better with age. And this house was done right.”

467 meadow lark drive 2 enjcfj

A view of the living room.

Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders and Company

 

 

Filed under
top sale
Show Comments

