Rosemary District's Pomona Bistro & Wine Bar to Close

Chef-owners Ryan Boeve and Arthur Lopes will focus on their main street eatery, Lila.

By Katherine Flanders 6/5/2017 at 2:41pm

Pomona3 q6g1u2

Pomona Bistro & Wine Bar

Image: Chad Spencer

This past Saturday, chef-owners Ryan Boeve and Arthur Lopes quietly announced that their Rosemary District restaurant, Pomona Bistro & Wine Bar, will close on June 10, after the pair decided to sell it.

The restaurant has amassed a loyal local following since opening in the winter of 2011, with many foodies returning for its famed charcuterie boards, thoughtful New American cuisine and decadent desserts. Most recently, Pomona earned OpenTable’s 2017 Diner’s Choice Award, an honor based entirely on diner reviews. Pomona has also received two consecutive Golden Spoon Awards in 2016 and 2017, a coveted statewide recognition from Florida Trend

Boeve and Lopes assure patrons that the sale of Pomona will be a step forward for Lila, their Main Street restaurant. The rustic, vegan-friendly restaurant may even expand. In an email release, Boeve and Lopes promise there is more great food to come, teasing that there is even a Lila bakery concept in the works.

In the meantime, Pomona fans can get their last taste of the menu until this Saturday, when Boeve and Lopes host their last-ever dinner service.

Pomona Bistro & Wine Bar
Lila

$$$ New American, Vegetarian 1576 Main St.

Lila could make you a vegetarian, but that’s not the intent of chef/owners Ryan Boeve and Arthur Lopes.

Pomona Bistro and Wine Bar

$$$$ New American 481 N. Orange Ave.

An intimate urban-sophisticated restaurant that is refined both in ambiance and menu.

