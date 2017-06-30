  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Interior Design

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

Unusual wallpapers, gorgeous glass mosaic tiles and more.

With Marcia Norris 6/30/2017 at 11:22am

A residential interior designer trained at the Ringling College of Art and Design, Marcia Norris established MKID Interior Design in 1997 after working for national builders, national architectural firms, and Sarasota’s leading interior designers and architects.  

Marcia norris coconut shells jvlxpi

CoCo Shells from Elitis.

Image: Courtesy Marcia Norris

Coconut Shells

Looking for an unusual way to create interest and texture on a wall?  Why not try CoCo Shells from Elitis wallcoverings that have been handmade and hand-dyed?  Contemporary yet casual, available in many colors, these individual, dimensional coconut shells look like tile and can be used on an accent wall or even on a ceiling.  

Marcia norris vintage pot rack gwcwz4

Ann-Morris vintage pot rack

Image: Courtesy Marcia Norris

Vintage Pot Rack

Now here’s something for the serious cook or for those who just like the thought of looking like one.  Who wouldn’t love a vintage, custom-sized pot rack from Ann-Morris that can be suspended above your island top to provide both extra storage and direct task lighting? The metal racks are available in an array of beautiful finishes, and many of the lighting fixtures can be found in the mid-20th century industrial art look.

Marcia norris hand painted wallpaper zpr0qy

Traditional Chinoiserie wallpaper from Paul Montgomery.

Image: Courtesy Marcia Norris

Hand-painted Wallpaper

It’s always fun to mix it up a little. With this traditional Chinoiserie wallpaper from Paul Montgomery, you can custom color and even custom design it to go with any décor. The Asian influence, big at this spring’s High Point market, works well with both traditional and contemporary décor. 

Marcia norris glass mosaic tile excc7p

New Ravenna glass mosaic tile.

Image: Courtesy Marcia Norris

Glass Mosaic Tile

Looking for that wow factor in your bath? These glass mosaics by New Ravenna are showstopping works of art installed as decorative borders, murals or anything else you could possibly imagine. 

Marcia norris cabinet hkhxto

Mahogany and mother of pearl bar cabinet from Jonathan Charles.

Image: Courtesy Marcia Norris

Bar Cabinet

An absolutely stunning piece just introduced by Jonathan Charles, this bar cabinet becomes the focal point of any room. Constructed of mahogany and mother of pearl, its quality and workmanship are evident in the exquisite marquetry, hand-forged hardware and ormulu.  Perfection in a timeless design.

Filed under
what I'm crushing on
Show Comments

Related Content

What I’m Crushing On

Jeff Hart Highlights Interior Design Trends from the High Point Spring Market

06/01/2017 With Jeff Hart

What I’m Crushing On

Five Fab Ideas for the Kitchen

05/18/2017 With Tiffany Farrell

What I’m Crushing On

Art Walls, Linen and Leather, and Other Design Tips from Space as Art’s Angela Rodriguez

05/01/2017 With Angela Rodriguez

What I’m Crushing On

Jessica Napoli Shares Five Design Inspirations

03/07/2017 With Jessica Napoli

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Things to Do

Find a Restaurant

10:06am

Old Florida Flavor

Kick Back and Relax at These Waterfront Restaurants

8:00am By Ilene Denton

Cheers to Beer

A Tour of Sarasota's Craft Brewing Scene

8:00am By Hannah Wallace

Weekly Planner

Ribfest at Darwin Brewing Co., Garden Party Brunch at Geraldson Community Farm and More Local Dining Events

06/28/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

8:00am By Staff

SUP?

Everything You Need to Know About Stand-Up Paddleboarding

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Don't be a Hammerhead

Mote's Shark Days: Get to Know Our Ocean's Misunderstood Predators

06/29/2017 By Rick Morgan

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh Yeah!

Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Big Cat Habitat

06/29/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 29-July 5

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sky Candy

Great Places to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebrate the Holiday Weekend

06/28/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Fashion & Shopping

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

11:22am With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Home with History in McClellan Park

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Gardening

Five Free Summer Gardening Opportunities

06/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Hometown Bradenton

Four Great Old Bradenton Neighborhoods Retain Their Small-Town Charm

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Things to Do

Find an Accommodation

10:10am

Things to Do

Find an Activity

10:03am

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

8:00am By Staff

Don't be a Hammerhead

Mote's Shark Days: Get to Know Our Ocean's Misunderstood Predators

06/29/2017 By Rick Morgan

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh Yeah!

Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Big Cat Habitat

06/29/2017 By Katherine Flanders

From the Editor

From the Editor: Listening to Muslims

06/28/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe