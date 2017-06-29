  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 29-July 5

Fourth of July fireworks, the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, Kevin Nealon at McCurdy’s and more.

By Ilene Denton 6/29/2017 at 12:08pm

Powerboat grand prix sgwj0r

Powerboat racing off Lido Beach in 2016.

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival

June 29-July 2

They’re back—those ferociously big powerboats that make up the 33rd annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival. Thursday night is the kickoff party at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens, followed Friday night by the Boats on Main block party at Main and Lemon, a Fan Fest Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Park, and boat racing in the Gulf both days. Suncoast Charities for Children is the beneficiary. Find the complete schedule of events here

Fireworks on the water ev9f2z

Fourth of July fireworks.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Fourth of July Fireworks

July 4

The long holiday weekend ends with a bang. Best places to catch the Fourth of July fireworks, which start at dusk: at downtown Sarasota’s Bayfront Park; on Siesta Key public beach; in Bradenton and Palmetto over the Manatee River Green Bridge; and in Venice at the South Jetty. 

All American Cookout at Selby Gardens

July 4

Selby Gardens’ popular Fourth of July party returns with grilled fare for purchase, live music by SoulRCoaster, children’s games and fireworks over Sarasota Bay. Catch a trolley starting at 5 p.m. from the Friendship Center on Brother Geenan Way. A special VIP “Selby Experience” ticket gets you valet parking at the Gardens, plus food and drink.

Myakka River Kayak Festival at Snook Haven

July 4

Snook Haven presents this lively Fourth of July party, with kayaking on the wild and scenic Myakka River, live bluegrass music, backwoods barbecue and 30-plus craft beers for purchase. Free admission. Bring your kayak or canoe, or rent one, or just come for the Old-Florida atmosphere. It benefits the Friends of Sarasota County Parks.

Kevin nealon iq2csq

Kevin Nealon

Image: Courtesy McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

Kevin Nealon

July 30-July 1

The acclaimed stand-up comic, actor (Weeds, etc.) and longtime SNL cast member returns to McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre for four shows Friday and Saturday nights.

Fst leonard pelkey kuulno

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

Image: Matthew Holler

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

July 5-Aug 6

A 14-year-old boy disappears from his New Jersey home, and a small-town detective unravels the mystery—along the way portraying more than a dozen characters. An intriguing Southwest Florida regional premiere at Florida Studio Theatre. 

Choral artists of sarasota beach 05 lr lnvl4a

Choral Artists of Sarasota

Image: Courtesy Choral Artists of Sarasota

Choral Artists of Sarasota: “Voices of Freedom”

July 4

If you’re heading downtown to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks, consider this late afternoon concert of patriotic songs, presented by Choral Artists of Sarasota (formerly Gloria Musicae). On the program: “God Bless America,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Stars and Stripes Forever” and lots more. At First Church on Pineapple Avenue.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Choral Artists of Sarasota: Voices of Freedom

Editor’s Pick $30 in advance; $35 at the door; $15 for students First Church

The Choral Artists of Sarasota salute Independence Day with rousing songs celebrating America.

Theater

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

Editor’s Pick Florida Studio Theatre

FST presents the award-winning regional premiere play.

Special Events

Myakka River Kayak Festival - 4th of July Jam Blast

Editor’s Pick Free admission. Food and drink to purchase, Snook Haven

An all-day Fourth of July event at Snook Haven.

Special Events

All American Cookout at Selby Gardens

Editor’s Pick Members $25, adults $35, children 4-12 $10 Selby Gardens

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Selby Gardens.

Related Content

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 15-21

06/15/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 13 Things to Do: April 20-26

04/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: April 27-May 3

04/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 1-7

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Ribfest at Darwin Brewing Co., Garden Party Brunch at Geraldson Community Farm and More Local Dining Events

06/28/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Review

Restaurant Review: Summer Fun at Farlow’s

06/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Summer Scoops

Cool Off at These Six Local Ice Cream Parlors

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Summer Sips

Local Restaurateurs Share Their Favorite Summer Wines

06/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Don't be a Hammerhead

Mote's Shark Days: Get to Know Our Ocean's Misunderstood Predators

06/29/2017 By Rick Morgan

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh Yeah!

Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Big Cat Habitat

06/29/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 29-July 5

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sky Candy

Great Places to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebrate the Holiday Weekend

06/28/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Preview

Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration Exhibit at the Ringling Opens Simultaneously in Three Museums

06/28/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Family Fun Guide

19 Great Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota

06/28/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Home with History in McClellan Park

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Gardening

Five Free Summer Gardening Opportunities

06/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Hometown Bradenton

Four Great Old Bradenton Neighborhoods Retain Their Small-Town Charm

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

News & City Life

Don't be a Hammerhead

Mote's Shark Days: Get to Know Our Ocean's Misunderstood Predators

06/29/2017 By Rick Morgan

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh Yeah!

Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Big Cat Habitat

06/29/2017 By Katherine Flanders

From the Editor

From the Editor: Listening to Muslims

06/28/2017 By Pam Daniel

Global Good

Sarasota Friends Adopt a Tanzanian Children's Home

06/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

"Why I Care"

Susan Jones Helps Ease Hunger

06/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Lido Beach Pool and Pavilion

06/28/2017 By John Pirman

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe