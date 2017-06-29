Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 29-July 5

Powerboat racing off Lido Beach in 2016. Image: Courtesy Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

June 29-July 2

They’re back—those ferociously big powerboats that make up the 33rd annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival. Thursday night is the kickoff party at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens, followed Friday night by the Boats on Main block party at Main and Lemon, a Fan Fest Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Park, and boat racing in the Gulf both days. Suncoast Charities for Children is the beneficiary. Find the complete schedule of events here.

Fourth of July fireworks. Image: Shutterstock.com

Fourth of July Fireworks

July 4

The long holiday weekend ends with a bang. Best places to catch the Fourth of July fireworks, which start at dusk: at downtown Sarasota’s Bayfront Park; on Siesta Key public beach; in Bradenton and Palmetto over the Manatee River Green Bridge; and in Venice at the South Jetty.

July 4

Selby Gardens’ popular Fourth of July party returns with grilled fare for purchase, live music by SoulRCoaster, children’s games and fireworks over Sarasota Bay. Catch a trolley starting at 5 p.m. from the Friendship Center on Brother Geenan Way. A special VIP “Selby Experience” ticket gets you valet parking at the Gardens, plus food and drink.

July 4

Snook Haven presents this lively Fourth of July party, with kayaking on the wild and scenic Myakka River, live bluegrass music, backwoods barbecue and 30-plus craft beers for purchase. Free admission. Bring your kayak or canoe, or rent one, or just come for the Old-Florida atmosphere. It benefits the Friends of Sarasota County Parks.

Kevin Nealon Image: Courtesy McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

July 30-July 1

The acclaimed stand-up comic, actor (Weeds, etc.) and longtime SNL cast member returns to McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre for four shows Friday and Saturday nights.

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey Image: Matthew Holler

July 5-Aug 6

A 14-year-old boy disappears from his New Jersey home, and a small-town detective unravels the mystery—along the way portraying more than a dozen characters. An intriguing Southwest Florida regional premiere at Florida Studio Theatre.

Choral Artists of Sarasota Image: Courtesy Choral Artists of Sarasota

July 4

If you’re heading downtown to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks, consider this late afternoon concert of patriotic songs, presented by Choral Artists of Sarasota (formerly Gloria Musicae). On the program: “God Bless America,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Stars and Stripes Forever” and lots more. At First Church on Pineapple Avenue.