Susan Jones Helps Ease Hunger

All Faiths Food Bank volunteers racked up 43,000 hours in total last year. Image: Shutterstock

Susan Jones is among thousands who volunteer time and treasure to Sarasota’s All Faiths Food Bank. (In all, volunteers racked up 43,000 hours last year.) Jones and her husband, Jeff, have made the food bank a philanthropic priority for 20 years, personally and through their company, JCI Jones Chemicals. “All Faiths partners with 105 local agencies to provide food to hungry people,” she says. “How cool is that?”

Susan Jones Image: Courtesy Photo

“Sarasota is such a wealthy community. It boggles my mind that there could possibly be people [here] who are hungry. In 2016 we distributed 18.5 million pounds of food.”

“I chaired Bowls of Hope last year and will chair it again on Nov. 12. Dozens of potters donate their handmade bowls, and several restaurants donate food. Last year 1,500 people bought tickets. We’re partnering with the Orioles again to hold it at Ed Smith Stadium.” “Parents tell us they bring their children to teach them about giving back, and the bowls they receive are a tangible memory.”

“We’re in the midst of a $3.2 million capital campaign to expand the facility so we can reach more people and serve more food. We’ve broken ground and hope to be completed by early 2018.”