Ribfest at Darwin Brewing Co., Garden Party Brunch at Geraldson Community Farm and More Local Dining Events

June 30

Big Top Brewing will host the grand opening party for the new Funky Fusion food truck, which serves up Filipino-American fusion cuisine.

July 1

Mark your calendar for Darwin Brewing Co.’s first annual Ribfest, where amateur pitmasters will square off to see who makes the best ribs in town. Our own Cooper Levey-Baker is one of the judges; there’ll also be a patriotic costume contest, live music, fireworks and a full line-up of Darwin Brewing Co. beers.

July 1

Geraldson Community Farm's inaugural Garden Party brunch will feature games, Bloody Mary and mimosa bars and more. $40 per person.

July 1

Sarasota's Metro Diner, the newest location of the Jacksonville-based mini-chain, invites the public to a grand opening event to benefit the Mark Wandall Foundation. A meal for up to 4 guests is complimentary with a donation to benefit The Mark Wandall Foundation. To reserve a spot, call (941) 444-9590.

July 7

Boozy ice cream floats? Yes, please: JDub's will be serving up nitro Bell Cow Milk Chocolate Porter with Bell Cow ice cream or vanilla ice cream starting at 11 a.m. Out and About Coffee will be on hand offering cold brew coffee floats, too, and there'll be Coca-Cola floats available, as well.

July 7

Head to the Village of the Arts for the monthly Art Walk and stop by Retrobaked for vegan, gluten-free treats (cupcakes, cookies, brownies and more). Ray's Vegan Soul will also be on hand serving up vegan comfort food (including Ray's famous mac 'n' cheese).

July 12

Bring the little ones to Crowley Nature Center, where instructors will teach kids how to cook some of their favorite meals outdoors--from breakfast through dinner. $25 per family.

July 15

Celebrate summer with Anna Maria Oyster Bar at its first-ever Summer Fest. Guests can enjoy bites including fish tacos, chipotle oysters, burgers, margaritas, Pier Beer and more served in a street fair atmosphere. Bring the whole family for live music, outdoor games, arts and crafts vendors, and other fun activities. Tickets available here.