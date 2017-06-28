Five Free Summer Gardening Opportunities

Rain barrel Image: Shutterstock.com

Brush up on your plant skills this summer at these free classes and gardening opportunities presented by the good folks at the Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability department—a partnership between the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Sarasota County.

Wicked Weeds

A hands-on opportunity to spruce up the county’s community gardens.

Aug. 9 at the Laurel Community Garden and Aug. 11 at the North Port Community Garden

Victory Gardens

Learn more about Sarasota County’s community gardens and how to plant your own farm garden.

Aug. 16 at the Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood

Rain Barrel Workshop

Practical tips on the construction of rain barrels.

Aug. 19 at Twin Lakes Park and Sept. 16 at Longwood Park

Get the details on these free classes and more, and register here.